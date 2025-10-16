Kazakhstan Imposes Moratorium On Fuel Price Increases Amid Inflation Concerns
This decision was made following a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and attended by cabinet members and heads of key state agencies, which reviewed the progress of economic reforms aimed at improving the welfare of citizens.
The prime minister tasked the Ministry of Energy, the Competition Protection and Development Agency, and regional administrations with monitoring and ensuring an uninterrupted fuel supply within the domestic market.
Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Bektenov to submit by the end of the week a detailed plan for streamlining the implementation of the government's economic reform program. The plan is expected to include measures supporting small and medium-sized businesses, improving the investment climate, and stabilizing the country's economic situation.
