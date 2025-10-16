$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Lucy Sors

2025-10-16 09:05:34
  • Senior Lecturer, York St John University
I am a Senior Lecturer in initial teacher education (ITE) at York St John University. I lead on Inclusion for Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) in ITE. I also specialise in outdoor learning, Early Years and languages.

I joined York St John University following career as a Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Coordinator (SENDCo), school leader and teacher in Primary education. I am passionate about active, creative and outdoor approaches to learning that I have used both in schools and my young children.

My research focuses on adaptive teaching to include and support all children in their educational journeys. I am co-editor of the BERA Guide to Outdoor Learning, with collected chapters focusing on the role of place-responsive pedagogies in education.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, York St John University
Education
  • 2011 Durham University, MA Education
  • 2011 NASEN, NASENCO qualification - PGC SEN
  • 2009 Durham University, PGCE in Primary Education with QTS (French specialism)
  • 2007 Edinburgh University, MA (Hons) Social Anthropology with Development
Publications
  • 2025 BERA Guide to Outdoor Learning: Place-responsive pedagogy in educational research and practice, Emerald Publishing

