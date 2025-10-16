Conexeu Sciences Closes Maximum $5M Reg CF Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Conexeu Sciences Inc. (the "Company" or "Conexeu") a biotechnology company revolutionizing tissue regeneration, is pleased to announce the completion of its $5 million Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) financing. Conexeu secured commitments in excess of $5 million in less than two weeks from the date of launching the financing through the Equifund platform.

Conexeu Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Sharpe, stated, "This milestone highlights the strong investor confidence in Conexeu's patented collagen platform and its potential to disrupt multi-billion-dollar markets in wound care, medical aesthetics, and tissue engineering.

Sharpe continued, "My team and I are grateful to both our investors and to Equifund for providing a funding platform that allowed us to connect with passionate supporters who share our vision for the future of regenerative medicine."

Equifund Chief Executive Officer, Jordan Gillissie, said, "Conexeu's successful funding demonstrates the power of the crowd to support groundbreaking technologies with the potential to change lives."

The funds raised will be used to accelerate the development and commercialization of Conexeu's patented collagen platform, which has the potential for broad applications across multiple verticals. The Company is currently focused in five markets; wound care, veterinary medicine, 3D bioprinting, dental soft tissue repair, and medical aesthetics.

Regulation CF is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It allows companies to raise up to $5 million in a 12-month period from both accredited and non-accredited investors. Conexeu's success in utilizing this funding regulation underscores the growing interest in crowdfunding as a viable and efficient way to fund innovative ventures.

About Conexeu Sciences

Conexeu Sciences is a biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine with its patented collagen flowable gel platform. Emerging from over a decade of University research, Conexeu is developing this groundbreaking technology that could transform wound care, medical aesthetics, and tissue engineering. The company holds patents in the U.S., E.U., Japan, Australia, and pending in Canada, underscoring its global leadership in this innovation.

At the forefront of Conexeu's portfolio is Ten Minute TissueTM, a liquid dermal extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and transitions into a gel at body temperature (~37°C). This unique thermosensitive scaffold promotes cell migration, proliferation, differentiation and new tissue formation, enabling seamless integration into host tissue. Clinically proven in pilot studies, Ten Minute TissueTM accelerates wound healing compared to market leaders, while reducing inflammation and supporting rapid, non-fibrotic healing, reducing the risk of scarring. With its innovative collagen IP platform Conexeu has the potential to bridge the gap between dermal fillers, biostimulators, and tissue repair, offering a category-defining opportunity in the multi-billion-dollar aesthetics and tissue engineering markets.

For more information, visit .