Origen Completes Exploration Program On Its Broken Handle High-Grade Gold-Silver Project, Southern B.C.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) -is pleased to announce that it has completed an exploration program on its road-accessible, 2,098 hectare Broken Handle high-grade gold-silver and base metal project ("Broken Handle" or the "Project") located 50 km north of Grand Forks, B.C.

Key Highlights of Field Program



Property-wide LiDAR survey completed that outlined greater than 50 areas of potential historical mining workings that ground crews followed up on.

Ground truthing of the LiDAR-generated targets resulted in the discovery of 38 previously unknown historical adits, shafts, trenches and blast pits.

18 rock grab* samples were collected from outcrop and waste piles at the newly discovered historical workings over the course of the short field program. Mineralization in the rock grab samples ranged from trace to massive sulphides including pyrite, chalcopyrite, galena and sphalerite.

Property Highlights



Broken Handle is located 3 km to the south of the prolific Franklin gold mining camp1 which was a center of activity in the early 1900s and spanned a period of 76 years.

Recent exploration work rediscovered several historically prominent mineral occurrences including showings that have not seen exploration work since the 1920's. Highlighted grab samples* from prior work include 23 g/t Au with 973 g/t Ag from the Zap showing, 7.17 g/t Au from the Alco showing, 0.53 g/t Au, 363 g/t Ag and 0.616% Cu from the Morrell Camp and 0.5 g/t Au, 315 g/t Ag and 1.58% Cu from the C.P.R. showing.

* Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization, and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project. Refer below for fuller disclosure on the 2019 and 2022 grab sampling program and results.

(1) Camp refers to a colony of miners settled in proximity to a mine, or series of mines or workings.

Exploration crews focussed their attention on areas identified as potential historic workings from a recently completed LiDAR survey. In total, more than 50 areas of interest were identified as potential previously unknown historical workings, and field crews confirmed that the majority of these features were blast pits, trenches, shafts and adits. One adit of note that was discovered on the northern portion of the property was extensive and had timber supports and rails for ore carts indicating that a significant amount of work was put into this particular previously-unknown working. There is no documentation available regarding this adit and it is one of the most significant discoveries made to date on the property. Numerous samples were collected from waste piles and outcrop near these previously unknown workings and included trace to massive sulphides that include pyrite, chalcopyrite, galena and sphalerite.

The road-accessible Broken Handle project covers prospective geology as well as historical and new mineral showings similar in nature to those found at the prolific Franklin Camp1 located 3 km north. Over a 76 year period, the Franklin Camp produced greater than 1,392,000 oz. Ag and 55,500 oz Au2 (UNION Minfile 082ENE003 Production Detail Report). Two distinct styles of mineralization are evident at the Project; polymetallic epithermal veins (Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu +/- Au), potentially related to the regional Granby Fault and Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au skarns associated with limestone and marble lenses in contact with intrusive rocks.

(2) Referenced nearby historic resources, deposits and mines provide geologic context for the Project, but are not necessarily indicative that the Project hosts similar potential, size or grades of mineralization.

Exploration work to date has resulted in the discovery of several new showings, and the rediscovery of old mineral workings. The most significant achievement was discovering the Morrell Camp, a series of mineralized historical workings that have not seen exploration work since the late 1920s. A 2019 rock grab sample* from the mineralized waste pile of one shaft in the Morrell Camp assayed 0.53 g/t Au, 363 g/t Ag and 0.616% Cu. Another rediscovered historical shaft (the C.P.R), 750 m northeast from the previous sample, assayed 0.50 g/t Au, 315 g/t Ag and 1.58% Cu from a rock grab sample* and is interpreted to represent a strike extension of the workings in the Morell Camp.







Figure 1: Broken Handle Highlight Rock Grab Samples from Previous Work Programs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



All mention of the Morell Camp disappeared from written record by 1929. Origen considers the Morell Camp to be the priority target on the Broken Handle Property as it believes the source of the high-grade gold mineralization referenced in the historical literature has yet to be identified. The new LiDAR images show a number of anomalies in the Morrell area.

There are also several other mineralized areas of note at the Project, including the rediscovered Alco 6 gold showing. Exploration work in 2002 on a claim that included the northeast portion of the present boundary of the Broken Handle project resulted in this discovery, but it was never added into the provincial mineral database (Minfile). The area was rediscovered in 2019, and two grab samples* collected from outcrop assayed 7.17 g/t Au and 1.06 g/t Au respectively. An additional mineral occurrence is the Zap, a mineral showing discovered in the 1990's and located in the southeastern portion of the claim, that returned 23 g/t Au with 973 g/t Ag from a grab sample* taken in 2019.

Origen now holds a 100% interest in the project with the recent withdrawal by Prince Silver Corp. (formerly Hawthorn Resources) from its option agreement to acquire a 75% interest. As part of its renewed project generation business plan, Origen will be seeking a new partner to advance this project and to monetize its investment.

About Origen

Origen Resources Inc. is a project generator focused on discovering and advancing high-potential exploration assets through strategic partnerships and value creation. The Company holds a portfolio of 100%-owned projects, including the Los Sapitos lithium project in Argentina, the Wishbone gold-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, and a suite of precious and base metal projects in southern B.C., highlighted by the Broken Handle high-grade gold-silver project.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, supervised all technical aspects of the work programs performed by the Vendor at the Project, has verified the 2019, 2023 and 2025 exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data contained in the written disclosure, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg, CEO, Director

For further information please contact ....

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Origen Resources Inc.