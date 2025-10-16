Femasys To Exhibit At The ASRM 2025 Scientific Congress & Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Will Showcase Latest Fertility Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective to women worldwide, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2025 Scientific Congress & Expo, which will take place October 25-29 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The company will showcase its fertility solutions at booth #619.

Commenting on the exhibition, Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys said,“We are excited to return to ASRM to share our next generation therapeutic fertility innovation, FemaSeed®Intratubal Insemination. We encourage attendees to stop by our booth to discuss when Intra-Tubal Insemination (ITI) may be most effective for their patients, explore workflow integration and how FemaSeed can complement their current offerings, access clinical data and resources to guide conversations with patients, and gain insights from real-world experience with FemaSeed in fertility practice.”

FemaSeed is a next-generation artificial insemination solution that enhances natural fertilization by delivering sperm precisely to the fallopian tube, the site of conception. Positioned as a true first step in the fertility journey, FemaSeed offers a safe, accessible, and cost-effective alternative to intrauterine insemination (IUI). In its pivotal trial, FemaSeed achieved more than double the pregnancy rates of IUI in cases of low male sperm count.1 As an affordable, less invasive, lower-risk option before IVF, FemaSeed is authorized for use in the U.S., Europe, UK, Canada, Israel, Australia and New Zealand.

The recently expanded FemaSeed Intratubal Insemination portfolio now includes the FemSpermTM Setup Kit, the FemSperm Prep Kit, and the FemSperm Analysis Kit which enable gynecologists to perform sperm preparation and offer FemaSeed Intratubal Insemination directly within their practices. More information on FemaSeed can be found at .

As the premier education and research meeting for reproductive medicine, the ASRM 2025 Scientific Congress & Expo offers exhibitors and sponsors the opportunity to connect with over 5,500 leaders in reproduction, infertility, contraception, reproductive surgery, menopause, and embryology. ASRM 2025 offers a comprehensive program extending beyond addressing infertility to encompass all aspects of family building and reproductive health. To learn more about ASRM 2025 Scientific Congress and Expo, please visit

If you are attending ASRM, be sure to stop by the Femasys booth #619 and tag us on social channels using the hashtag #ASRM2025.

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective for women worldwide through its broad, patent-protected portfolio of novel, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. As a U.S. manufacturer with global regulatory approvals, Femasys is actively commercializing its lead product innovations in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys' fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, a groundbreaking first-step infertility treatment and FemVue®, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment. Published clinical trial data demonstrates FemaSeed is over twice as effective as traditional IUI, with a comparable safety profile, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.1

FemBloc® permanent birth control is the first and only non-surgical, in-office alternative to centuries-old surgical sterilization that received full regulatory approval in Europe in June of 2025, the UK in August 2025, and New Zealand in September 2025. Commercialization of this highly cost-effective, convenient and significantly safer approach will be completed through strategic partnerships in select European countries. Alongside FemBloc, the FemChec®, diagnostic product provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success. Published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, five-year safety, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.2For U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751) is on-going.

Learn more at , or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

