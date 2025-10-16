Netstock Report: Smbs Navigate Tariff Turbulence And Double Down On AI Adoption In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual benchmark report highlights SMB resilience and growth, with 93% expanding or launching product lines despite headwinds

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock, the leading provider of AI-powered supply chain planning software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today published its 2025 Benchmark Report: The State of Supply Chain Planning. Drawing on customer surveys and anonymized supply chain platform data from thousands of SMBs representing over 15 industries worldwide, the report reveals real-time trends in inventory planning, supply chain performance, and AI adoption. This year's findings capture a tale of two stories: one of disruption, as tariffs and volatility tested supply chains, and one of adoption, as SMBs leaned on new strategies and technologies to gain forward-looking visibility and build smarter, more resilient operations.

Tariffs disrupted supply chains and forced businesses to re-evaluate fundamentals, but SMBs didn't retreat. They turned to dynamic supplier strategies, sharpened planning, hedged with excess stock, and kept product launches on track. AI is amplifying these shifts, enabling forward-looking visibility into demand, supply, capacity, and financial trade-offs. Together, these behaviors show a sector under pressure but proving resilient amid change.

“Resilience in 2025 has been defined by agility,” said Ara Ohanian, CEO of Netstock.“SMBs are showing that size doesn't equal fragility. Nearly half sustained service levels above 90%, and 93% still expanded their product lines even under the weight of tariffs and disruption. By responding quickly, exploring new strategies, and embracing smarter planning tools, these businesses are redefining what's possible for competing in a global economy.”

Two-thirds of SMBs (63%) reported direct operational impacts from tariffs, with most (44%) choosing to absorb costs rather than risk stockouts or lost customers.

Supplier strategies are shifting, as nearly half of SMBs (49%) still lack a formal rate-locking strategy and reliance on long-term contracts fell from 47% to 36%.

Collaboration is rising, with vendor-managed inventory (VMI) up from 29% to 44%, consignment from 19% to 25%, and those with no alternative strategy dropping from 60% to 38%.

Excess becomes strategic, with 30% of SMBs now classifying a portion of their excess as a strategic hedge against disruption, though 17% report over 10% of inventory unsold for 12+ months (up from 12% last year).

Service levels and growth remain strong, with 46% of SMBs now achieving above 90% service (up from 41% in 2024) and 93% launching or expanding products in 2025. AI adoption doubled in the past year, with 48% of SMBs now using AI, nearly half (49%) planning more investment in 2026, and over 75% are open to delegating inventory processes to AI.

“What we're seeing is SMBs leveraging strategies and technologies once reserved for large enterprises,” said Jefferson Barr, CMO of Netstock.“AI is at the center of that shift. Netstock's vision is to equip SMBs with advanced inventory intelligence that helps them operate more efficiently and make confident decisions in the face of volatility. It's powerful to see from the report that AI adoption has nearly doubled. SMBs today aren't just embracing AI; they're making it an integral part of how they plan, forecast, and grow.”

Despite ongoing headwinds, SMBs are proving they can adapt, innovate, and compete by putting smarter planning and AI at the center of their supply chains. The Netstock 2025 Benchmark Report: The State of Supply Chain Planning is now available.

