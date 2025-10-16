AMD To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Dr. Lisa Su, chair and chief executive officer, will present at UBS's 2025 Global Technology and AI Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Jean Hu, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at Barclay's 2025 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.
About AMD
For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and X pages.
Contact
Phil Hughes
AMD Communications
512-865-9697
Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
(720) 652-3965
