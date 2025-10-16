Hudson Talent Solutions Expands Global Footprint With Full Integration Of Alpha Consulting Group K.K. (“ACG”)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Talent Solutions, a global leader in talent advisory and workforce solutions, today announced the full integration of Alpha Consulting Group, K.K. (“ACG”) into the Hudson Talent Solutions brand. This integration marks a significant step in the company's global growth strategy and strengthens its ability to deliver locally attuned, globally connected solutions across Japan.

ACG has been a trusted recruitment services partner to organizations ranging from small- and mid-sized enterprises to multinational corporations across IT Services, Technology, and Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences sectors. By uniting under the Hudson Talent Solutions brand, clients will now benefit from expanded capabilities, deeper resources, and a seamless portfolio of services tailored to Japan's evolving talent landscape.

“Japan is a critical market where organizations must balance tradition with innovation in how they approach talent,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions.“With the integration of Alpha Consulting Group, we are ensuring that our clients experience the full breadth of Hudson Talent Solutions' services in a way that reflects both global strength and local expertise.”

Hudson Talent Solutions' offerings extend well beyond traditional recruiting and RPO delivery models. The company recently introduced the Hudson Talent Fusion product suite, an exclusive set of talent solutions that provide a modern alternative for direct sourcing, project hiring, and candidate engagement. Developed in response to the ongoing shortage of recruitment talent in Japan, Hudson Talent Fusion features a digitally enabled recruitment model specifically tailored to the Japanese market, with localized strategies for candidate outreach and channel engagement.

Hudson Talent Solutions is recognized worldwide as a trusted talent advisory partner, helping organizations meet workforce challenges with measurable, long-term value. Through the integration of ACG and the Hudson Talent Fusion rollout, Hudson Talent Solutions will continue to support both multinational and domestic clients with end-to-end offerings that span the full talent lifecycle:

Hybrid Solutions: Flexible models to meet shifting workforce needs

Managed Service Provider (MSP): End-to-end contingent workforce management powered by data and technology

Agency Recruitment: Scalable expertise across industries and functions

Executive Search: Strategic leadership placements that drive transformation

Kunal Punjabi, Founder and CEO of ACG, who has joined Hudson Talent Solutions to support continued expansion in Japan, added:“Strong relationships and trusted connections are at the heart of every successful partnership. At Alpha Consulting Group, we have always believed in the power of those ties, and I am excited to carry that forward as part of Hudson Talent Solutions. Together, we will combine deep local expertise with global capability to deliver meaningful impact for our clients in Japan and beyond.”

About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global provider of talent advisory and workforce solutions, partnering with organizations to deliver integrated strategies across recruitment, workforce management, and employer branding. With deep expertise across industries and geographies, Hudson Talent Solutions aligns people, processes, and technology to unlock value and accelerate growth. Note: In Japan, some Hudson Talent Solutions services may be provided by Alpha Consulting Group, K.K.

Learn more about our award-winning brand at: HudsonTalent

