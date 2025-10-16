Hudson Talent Solutions Expands Global Footprint With Full Integration Of Alpha Consulting Group K.K. (“ACG”)
ACG has been a trusted recruitment services partner to organizations ranging from small- and mid-sized enterprises to multinational corporations across IT Services, Technology, and Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences sectors. By uniting under the Hudson Talent Solutions brand, clients will now benefit from expanded capabilities, deeper resources, and a seamless portfolio of services tailored to Japan's evolving talent landscape.
“Japan is a critical market where organizations must balance tradition with innovation in how they approach talent,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions.“With the integration of Alpha Consulting Group, we are ensuring that our clients experience the full breadth of Hudson Talent Solutions' services in a way that reflects both global strength and local expertise.”
Hudson Talent Solutions' offerings extend well beyond traditional recruiting and RPO delivery models. The company recently introduced the Hudson Talent Fusion product suite, an exclusive set of talent solutions that provide a modern alternative for direct sourcing, project hiring, and candidate engagement. Developed in response to the ongoing shortage of recruitment talent in Japan, Hudson Talent Fusion features a digitally enabled recruitment model specifically tailored to the Japanese market, with localized strategies for candidate outreach and channel engagement.
Hudson Talent Solutions is recognized worldwide as a trusted talent advisory partner, helping organizations meet workforce challenges with measurable, long-term value. Through the integration of ACG and the Hudson Talent Fusion rollout, Hudson Talent Solutions will continue to support both multinational and domestic clients with end-to-end offerings that span the full talent lifecycle:
Hybrid Solutions: Flexible models to meet shifting workforce needs
Managed Service Provider (MSP): End-to-end contingent workforce management powered by data and technology
Agency Recruitment: Scalable expertise across industries and functions
Executive Search: Strategic leadership placements that drive transformation
Kunal Punjabi, Founder and CEO of ACG, who has joined Hudson Talent Solutions to support continued expansion in Japan, added:“Strong relationships and trusted connections are at the heart of every successful partnership. At Alpha Consulting Group, we have always believed in the power of those ties, and I am excited to carry that forward as part of Hudson Talent Solutions. Together, we will combine deep local expertise with global capability to deliver meaningful impact for our clients in Japan and beyond.”
About Hudson Talent Solutions
Hudson Talent Solutions is a global provider of talent advisory and workforce solutions, partnering with organizations to deliver integrated strategies across recruitment, workforce management, and employer branding. With deep expertise across industries and geographies, Hudson Talent Solutions aligns people, processes, and technology to unlock value and accelerate growth. Note: In Japan, some Hudson Talent Solutions services may be provided by Alpha Consulting Group, K.K.
Learn more about our award-winning brand at: HudsonTalent
Contact:
Crystal McKinsey
Global Head of Marketing
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment