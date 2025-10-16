403
First Frost Dates 2025 Map & Frost Forecast For UK
Carlisle to freeze on 21 November - Newquay not until New Year's Day
England's frosts are arriving later than they did 40 years ago - but northern towns will still feel the chill weeks ahead of southern coasts, according to the new First Frost Dates 2025 map released by Glowing Embers, the UK's leading online retailer of wood-burning stoves and heating accessories.
The map shows a striking divide: Carlisle, Alnwick, Harrogate, Lincoln, and Oxford are forecast to freeze by 21 November, while Newquay won't see its first frost until 1 January 2026.
This reflects national climate trends. The Met Office's State of the UK Climate 2025 report shows frost days have fallen by 25% since the 1980s, and a Glowing Embers survey found 77% of respondents believe climate change is behind the delay.
“Knowing your region's first frost date is essential for planning heating needs, garden care, and winter preparedness,” said Richard Fewings, owner of Glowing Embers.“This annual frost map gives households a visual guide for when to start thinking seriously about home heating, firewood orders, and stove maintenance.”
Key Frost Forecasts 2025
.Earliest frost: Carlisle, Alnwick, Harrogate, Lincoln, Oxford - 21 November
.Walsall: 24 November
.Liverpool, Sheffield, Chelmsford, Exeter, Boston: 1 December
.Gloucester, Norwich, Brighton, Newcastle: 11 December
.Dover: 26 December
.Latest frost: Newquay - 1 January 2026
Glowing Embers recommends households check and service heating systems well ahead of these dates to avoid seasonal shortages or last-minute repairs. The company has seen rising demand for eco-friendly wood-burning stoves and efficient flue systems as energy bills and unpredictable winters drive homeowners to prepare earlier.
The full First Frost Dates 2025 map, data table, and downloadable infographic can be viewed at:
👉 /first-frost-dates-2025/
