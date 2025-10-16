Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Set to Develop Action Plan to Thwart Russia’s Hybrid Attacks

Germany Set to Develop Action Plan to Thwart Russia’s Hybrid Attacks


2025-10-16 08:16:35
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday accused Russia of conducting a broad campaign of hybrid warfare against Europe and said Berlin is preparing a coordinated response to safeguard national and regional security.

“Russia, with ever-increasing ruthlessness, is attempting to destabilize us in Germany and in Europe with hybrid means of warfare,” Merz declared in a speech to parliament. “But Putin is miscalculating. We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated.”

The chancellor attributed a series of hostile incidents — including unidentified drone activity, airspace incursions, sabotage, cyber intrusions, targeted disinformation, and assassinations — to Moscow’s escalating aggression.

In response, Merz said his government is finalizing a broad-based strategy designed to counter such asymmetric threats. “We will defend ourselves against these threats now and in the future. That's why the National Security Council, which we recently established, is developing a comprehensive action plan to counter such hybrid threats,” he said.

According to the chancellor, the proposed action plan will be reviewed by the federal government in the coming days, with implementation to be overseen by multiple ministries and national security bodies.

The announcement marks Germany’s most direct accusation yet in a growing standoff with the Kremlin over cyber and covert hostilities.

MENAFN16102025000045017169ID1110205779

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search