403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Set to Develop Action Plan to Thwart Russia’s Hybrid Attacks
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday accused Russia of conducting a broad campaign of hybrid warfare against Europe and said Berlin is preparing a coordinated response to safeguard national and regional security.
“Russia, with ever-increasing ruthlessness, is attempting to destabilize us in Germany and in Europe with hybrid means of warfare,” Merz declared in a speech to parliament. “But Putin is miscalculating. We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated.”
The chancellor attributed a series of hostile incidents — including unidentified drone activity, airspace incursions, sabotage, cyber intrusions, targeted disinformation, and assassinations — to Moscow’s escalating aggression.
In response, Merz said his government is finalizing a broad-based strategy designed to counter such asymmetric threats. “We will defend ourselves against these threats now and in the future. That's why the National Security Council, which we recently established, is developing a comprehensive action plan to counter such hybrid threats,” he said.
According to the chancellor, the proposed action plan will be reviewed by the federal government in the coming days, with implementation to be overseen by multiple ministries and national security bodies.
The announcement marks Germany’s most direct accusation yet in a growing standoff with the Kremlin over cyber and covert hostilities.
“Russia, with ever-increasing ruthlessness, is attempting to destabilize us in Germany and in Europe with hybrid means of warfare,” Merz declared in a speech to parliament. “But Putin is miscalculating. We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated.”
The chancellor attributed a series of hostile incidents — including unidentified drone activity, airspace incursions, sabotage, cyber intrusions, targeted disinformation, and assassinations — to Moscow’s escalating aggression.
In response, Merz said his government is finalizing a broad-based strategy designed to counter such asymmetric threats. “We will defend ourselves against these threats now and in the future. That's why the National Security Council, which we recently established, is developing a comprehensive action plan to counter such hybrid threats,” he said.
According to the chancellor, the proposed action plan will be reviewed by the federal government in the coming days, with implementation to be overseen by multiple ministries and national security bodies.
The announcement marks Germany’s most direct accusation yet in a growing standoff with the Kremlin over cyber and covert hostilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment