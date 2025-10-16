LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Highlights Q4 2025 Priorities, Including Ongoing Advancement Of Lead Candidate LB-100, Strategic Oncology Business Development And Acquisition Plans

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (“LIXTE” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LIXT, LIXTW), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing LB-100, a first-in-class inhibitor of protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), today outlined its fourth-quarter 2025 priorities and provided an update on its strategic business development and acquisition initiatives focused on oncology.

“LIXTE is entering Q4 with clear operational goals and a disciplined approach to strategic expansion,” said Geordan Pursglove, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“We remain focused on advancing LB-100 in high-need cancer indications, while pursuing acquisitions of complementary oncology assets that could enhance our pipeline, accelerate development and create durable value for patients and shareholders.”

The Company confirmed it is in advanced negotiations regarding potential transactions consistent with its strategy, although said there can be no assurance that any transaction will be completed.

2025 Progress and Q4 Priorities



Clinical execution: Continued advancement of LB-100 across prioritized tumor settings, supported by growing clinical and preclinical evidence and collaborations with leading research centers.



Oncology-focused expansion: Active negotiation with synergistic or adjacent treatments, with the aim of building a differentiated, multi-asset oncology platform.

Operational readiness: Ongoing initiatives in quality, CMC, and regulatory alignment to support efficient study conduct and potential integration of acquired programs.



About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see ), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities, including the continuing development of proprietary compounds, the planning, funding, coordination and potential results of clinical trials, the patent and legal costs to protect and maintain the Company's intellectual property worldwide, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at . The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information about LIXTE, contact:

...

General Phone: (631) 830-7092; Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533

or

PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations ...

Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965; Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962