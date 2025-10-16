Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Belite Bio To Participate In The 2025 Maxim Growth Summit


2025-10-16 08:16:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the executive management team will be participating in the Maxim Growth Summit on October 22, 2025.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please reach out to your Maxim representative.

About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical need, such as STGD1 and GA in advanced dry AMD, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite's lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook or visit us at .

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Wu
...

Julie Fallon
...


MENAFN16102025004107003653ID1110205768

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search