Belite Bio To Participate In The 2025 Maxim Growth Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the executive management team will be participating in the Maxim Growth Summit on October 22, 2025.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical need, such as STGD1 and GA in advanced dry AMD, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite's lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook or visit us at .

