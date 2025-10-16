Infosys Q2 Net Profit Jumps 13 Pc To Rs 7,364 Crore, Announces Rs 23 Dividend
The IT giant had posted a net profit of Rs 6,516 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago (Q2 FY25). The company's net profit rose around 5 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, as well as from Rs 6,506 crore in the April-June quarter.
Meanwhile, the N.R. Narayan Murthy-founded IT company reported a Rs 3,504 crore YoY rise in its operation from revenue for the July-September quarter at Rs 44,490 crore from Rs 40,986 crore.
The Bengaluru-based company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share for its investors, and the record date for the same will be October 27.
"The Board, at their meeting held on October 15-16, approved an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share, fixed October 27, 2025, as a record date and November 7, 2025, as a payout date," the exchange filing said.
The company informed that during the quarter, Infosys Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 75 per cent of the equity share capital in Telstra Purple Pty Ltd, including some of its subsidiaries. The firm is Australia's leading digital transformation solutions provider.
"We have now delivered two consecutive quarters of strong growth, demonstrating our unique market positioning and client relevance. Strong deal wins, with 67% net new in Q2, reflect our deep understanding of clients' priorities to deliver value from AI in this environment," MD and CEO Salil Parekh said.
"Our proactive investments, over the last three years, in embracing an AI-first culture within Infosys have ensured that our people are reskilled to thrive in a human+AI workplace. Infosys Topaz's differentiated value proposition is unlocking value at scale in every transformation programme," he added.
