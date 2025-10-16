Mirzapur: The Film: Pankaj Tripathi Aka Kaleen Bhaiya In Benaras Check Out His VIRAL Video

Filming for 'Mirzapur: The Film' is now underway in Benaras, and footage from the set have piqued the interest of fans online. In an exciting development, a video of actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Kaleen Bhaiya, has surfaced on social media, as thousands flocked to see the actors at Ramnagar Fort and around the city.

In the footage, the actor walks up to a black car before sitting in it. The film is set to premiere in 2026 and will feature familiar characters from prior series instalments. Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit, appears in another on-set video, and fans share the scene widely.

About Mirzapur

Gurmmeet Singh directs the film, which was developed by Puneet Krishna and shot primarily in Benaras, including Ramnagar Fort. Aside from Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, the film stars Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.

Shweta Tripathi, who plays a key part, recently spoke with fans about their enthusiasm for the upcoming film. She remarked, "The madness of 'Mirzapur' is such that fans are constantly posting updates and pictures from our shoots all over Benaras." It's like receiving live updates from our extended family! It's no longer simply the cast and crew; the viewer has also joined our universe."

Tripathi said, "Behind the scenes, there's so much love, laughter, and beauty; it's what keeps me going every day. The Prime Video and Excel Entertainment family has grown even larger this time, and it now seems like one giant family."

She also discussed her personal connection with the place, saying, "Benaras, this city keeps calling me back. I've been going here since the time of Masaan. My Nana attended BHU, and my mother wore a Benarasi lehenga at her wedding. Even my trainer, Tridev Pandey, is from here."

Since its debut in 2018, the franchise has formed a strong relationship with its fanbase, and anticipation for the upcoming picture continues to grow.