Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Crombie REIT Announces October 2025 Monthly Distribution


2025-10-16 08:07:48
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR) ("Crombie") today announced a distribution of $0.07500 per Unit for the period from October 1, 2025, to and including October 31, 2025.

The distribution will be payable on November 14, 2025, to Unitholders of record as at October 31, 2025.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at June 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at .

MENAFN16102025004218003983ID1110205654

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search