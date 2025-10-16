HTX Opens Trading For Binancelife

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing ofon October 16, becoming the first CEX to list a token with a Chinese ticker./USDT spot trading and/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading are now available to users on HTX.

$BinanceLife is a memecoin based on BNB Chain. Inspired by a popular meme on Chinese Internet, the Binance community created the $BinanceLife memecoin.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.