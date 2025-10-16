10 Underprivileged Families Receive New Homes In Amman's Abu Alanda District

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 16 (Petra) – Ten impoverished families in Amman's Abu Alanda district received their new residences on Thursday as part of the Royal Initiative for Housing.The initiative was launched under His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives during his field visits and meetings with residents and dignitaries from Jordan's governorates.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the Follow-Up Committee for the Implementation of His Majesty's Initiatives, handed over keys of the new apartments and ownership certificates to the beneficiary households.In presence were Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al-Samen, Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa, other senior officials, and Director of Jordan Office of the International Humanitarian Organization - United Arab Emirates, Raed Sabri Abu Olfa.During the handover ceremony, Issawi conveyed His Majesty's greetings to the beneficiary households, adding that the initiative is part of the Hashemite leadership's efforts to improve Jordanians' living conditions and reflects the Royal commitment to supporting needy citizens and providing a "suitable residence that guarantees their stability and human dignity."Issawi noted the initiative aims to provide decent housing for target families, in accordance with the standards approved by the Ministry of Social Development.The initiative, he stated, came under Royal directives to meet needs of the most needy households, giving priority to the most vulnerable families, mainly widows, orphans, and families with members with disabilities.Noting the Royal initiative's continued efforts to provide support to eligible families, he said it has so far provided approximately 3,000 housing units, as well as more than 1,000 residences being implemented in different phases across the Kingdom's governorates, which contribute to ensuring a decent and stable life for these families.The initiative, which was launched in 2005 under the King's directives during his field visits and meetings with the governorates' people and dignitaries, practically reflects His Majesty's vision to ensure a dignified and stable life for the neediest families in the Kingdom's various regions.