Education Ministry Announces Revised School Hours As Of Next Month
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) –Ministry of Education announced the official school hours, which will take effect as of November 2nd to the the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
In a circular to Jordan's education directorates Thursday, the ministry said the morning assembly in single-shift schools will commence at 8:15a.m. and the first class will begin at 8:30 a.m. for 45 minutes.
As for double-shift schools, assembly for the morning shift begins at 8:15a.m., and the first class will be at 8:30 a.m..
Meanwhile, assembly for the afternoon shift begins at 12:50 p.m., and the first class will be at 1:00 p.m.
The ministry noted the class duration in both the morning and evening shifts will last for 35 minutes each, as the five-minute break is cancelled.
The circular indicated that the Kingdoms schools will open doors at 7:45a.m.
