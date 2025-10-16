403
China Sends Internet Satellites into Orbit
(MENAFN) China announced on Thursday the successful launch of a Long March-8A carrier rocket, which delivered a new cluster of internet satellites into orbit. The liftoff occurred at a commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan, according to media.
The rocket carried the 12th group of low Earth orbit internet satellites, placing them accurately into their predetermined orbits. This latest deployment is a significant step in China’s ambitious plan to build and expand a satellite network designed to provide widespread internet coverage. The mission underscores China’s growing capabilities in space technology and its commitment to enhancing global connectivity through satellite infrastructure.
As the demand for global broadband services rises, China’s satellite constellation aims to support faster, more reliable internet access in remote and underserved areas. The launch also highlights the increasing role of commercial launch facilities in the country’s space program, reflecting a shift toward more frequent and cost-effective space missions.
The success of this mission further solidifies China’s position as a major player in the global space race, with continuous investments in satellite technology and space exploration. According to media, the operation proceeded smoothly, confirming China’s expanding footprint in low Earth orbit satellite deployments.
