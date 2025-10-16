Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prosecution in Bangladesh wants death sentence for ousted PM

2025-10-16 07:50:33
(MENAFN) Prosecutors in Bangladesh announced on Thursday that they are seeking the death penalty for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power and is currently residing in India.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam made the request before the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka, also calling for the same punishment for Hasina’s former aide and ex–Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, according to reports. The tribunal was asked to determine the verdict for the third defendant, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The trio face accusations of committing crimes against humanity during the mass uprising in August of last year that led to the downfall of the Hasina-led Awami League government. A UN report estimated that around 1,400 people were killed during the unrest. Hasina is also confronting multiple other cases in Bangladesh, including charges linked to mass killings.

Earlier this month, the tribunal filed at least 10 formal charges against Hasina and 30 others following an investigation into alleged forced disappearances carried out during her time in office. The same three individuals were also indicted in July for crimes against humanity.

Proceedings before the special tribunal, established to try Hasina, began in June. The 77-year-old former leader is accused of authorizing state forces to use deadly measures against demonstrators during the uprising.

According to the chief prosecutor, both Hasina and Kamal are presently in India.

