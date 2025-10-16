Abujhmar And North Bastar In Chhattisgarh Now Maoist Free: HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) In a resounding declaration of victory against left-wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on X that Abujhmarh and North Bastar districts in Chhattisgarh, once notorious strongholds of Naxal terror, have been officially declared free from the menace.

This milestone underscores the Modi government's unwavering commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026, as the country intensifies its multi-pronged strategy.

HM Shah's statement, posted on his official X handle, highlighted the dramatic transformation of these regions, which for decades served as impenetrable terror bases for Maoist insurgents.

"It is a matter of immense pleasure that Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh, which were once terror bases, have today been declared as free from Naxal terror," he wrote.

He further assured that the remaining pockets of Naxalism in South Bastar would be swiftly eliminated by India's resolute security forces, signalling the near-complete dismantling of the insurgent network in the state.

The announcement comes amid a surge in operational successes since the BJP government assumed power in Chhattisgarh in January 2024.

HM Shah revealed staggering figures: 2,100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1,785 have been arrested, and 477 have been neutralised in encounters.

"These numbers mirror our fierce resolve to decimate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026," he emphasised, reflecting a holistic approach combining aggressive enforcement with rehabilitation incentives.

This progress builds on recent high-profile achievements. Just yesterday, HM Shah noted the surrender of 170 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and 61 in Maharashtra, totalling 258 extremists reintegrating into society over two days.

Earlier milestones include the elimination of top CPI-Maoist leaders like Basavaraju in May 2025 during Operation Black Forest, which also led to 84 surrenders and 54 arrests across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

In September, security forces neutralised two Central Committee members in Abujhmad, further crippling the Naxal hierarchy.

Experts attribute this momentum to enhanced intelligence coordination, fortified border operations, and the government's surrender policy, which offers financial aid, skill training, and constitutional safeguards to those who abjure violence.

Shah praised the forces' "relentless efforts" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "Naxalism is breathing its last." He renewed his appeal to remaining insurgents: lay down arms and join the mainstream, or face the full might of the state.

The declaration of Naxal-free status in Abujhmarh and North Bastar paves the way for accelerated development in these tribal heartlands, long starved of infrastructure due to insurgency.

Initiatives like improved roads, schools, and healthcare are already underway, fostering hope among locals who have endured decades of fear.

As India approaches its deadline to uproot Naxalism, Shah's words resonate as both a progress report and a battle cry. With over 4,362 extremists neutralised, surrendered, or arrested since 2024, the campaign exemplifies zero-tolerance resolve.

Security analysts predict South Bastar's liberation could follow suit within months, potentially confining Naxalism to isolated fringes. This triumph not only bolsters national security but also reaffirms the BJP's electoral promise of a Naxal-free India.

As Chhattisgarh transitions from conflict to calm, the focus shifts to sustainable peacebuilding, ensuring former hotspots become beacons of prosperity. Shah's vision: a united, terror-free nation by 2026.