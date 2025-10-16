403
Tokyo Stocks Close Thursday with Gains
(MENAFN) Tokyo equities advanced sharply on Thursday, with Japan's key stock indices posting solid gains amid investor optimism fueled by a strong performance in U.S. tech shares.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average jumped 605.07 points, or 1.27%, to close at 48,277.74, recapturing the psychologically significant 48,000 level. The broader Topix index also climbed, rising 19.78 points, or 0.62%, to finish at 3,203.42.
Market sentiment was buoyed by a rally in heavyweight semiconductor and artificial intelligence-linked stocks, which mirrored overnight gains seen on the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the United States.
Analysts noted the rebound in AI and chip-related shares as a key driver behind the Nikkei’s strong showing. Investors took cues from robust demand projections and positive earnings reports out of Wall Street, especially from major U.S. technology firms.
The surge marked a reversal of recent market sluggishness, with traders now closely watching corporate earnings and U.S. inflation data for further direction.
