Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Industry Research Report 2025-2035: Market To Surpass $175 Billion This Year, Driven By Urban Congestion And The Growing Demand For New Mobility Solutions
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Overall world revenue for the Advanced Air Mobility Market will surpass US$1.76 billion in 2025. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2035. The work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
The Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Market Report 2025-2035 (Including Impact of U.S. Trade Tariffs): This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.
Urban Congestion and the Need for New Mobility Solutions
One of the strongest drivers of the global advanced air mobility market is the growing congestion in urban centers worldwide. Traditional transport infrastructure such as roadways and subways are reaching capacity in megacities like Los Angeles, Tokyo, and S?£o Paulo, creating significant economic losses due to delays.
Advanced air mobility, particularly electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is emerging as a solution to bypass traffic and enable faster, more efficient commuting. Companies such as Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are leading the way in urban air taxi development, with Joby already securing approval to begin commercial air taxi services in the U.S. by 2025. This demand for alternatives to ground transportation positions AAM as a transformative force in addressing urban mobility challenges.
Restrain
Complex Regulatory And Certification Framework That Governs The Aviation Sector.
Aviation authorities such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S. and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are still developing clear guidelines for the commercial operation of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft. Without harmonized global regulations, companies such as Joby Aviation and Lilium face uncertainty in scaling operations internationally.
For example, Joby has been progressing with FAA Part 135 certification but the lack of similar clarity in Asia-Pacific markets makes global rollout uncertain. This regulatory lag slows down time-to-market and deters investors looking for predictable commercialization timelines.
What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Advanced Air Mobility Market?
The imposition of U.S. tariffs on key components such as batteries, electric motors, composite materials, and avionics systems is poised to have significant ramifications for the global advanced air mobility (AAM) market. As the U.S. is a major hub for advanced air mobility innovation and deployment, higher import costs on critical components-particularly from countries like China-could disrupt supply chains, elevate manufacturing costs, and delay project timelines.
Startups and mid-sized OEMs are particularly vulnerable, as their cost structures are tightly bound to global sourcing. These tariffs could push manufacturers to reconfigure their supply chains, relocate production, or seek alternative suppliers, potentially shifting the balance of global competition.
While intended to bolster domestic production, the tariffs may also slow down adoption and infrastructure development if cost barriers are not offset by subsidies or policy support. At the same time, countries not impacted by such trade restrictions-especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe-could benefit by attracting new investment and accelerating advanced air mobility deployment.
Key Questions Answered
- How is the advanced air mobility market evolving? What is driving and restraining the advanced air mobility market? How will each advanced air mobility submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2035? How will the market shares for each advanced air mobility submarket develop from 2025 to 2035? What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2025 to 2035? Will leading advanced air mobility markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others? How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2035 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2035? Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period? What are the advanced air mobility projects for these leading companies? How will the industry evolve during the period between 2025 and 2035? What are the implications of advanced air mobility projects taking place now and over the next 10 years? Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the advanced air mobility market? Where is the advanced air mobility market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market? What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
You need to discover how this will impact the advanced air mobility market today, and over the next 10 years:
- This 406-page report provides 121 tables and 193 charts/graphs exclusively to you. The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW. It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth. It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.
Forecasts to 2035 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
- In addition to revenue forecasting to 2035, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising advanced air mobility prices and recent developments.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Green Transportation Driving the Market Growth Urban Congestion and Need for Efficient Transportation Driving the Market Growth Development of Vertiports and ATM Ecosystem Driving the Market Growth
Market Restraining Factors
- High Development and Infrastructure Costs Restrain the Market Growth Limited Battery Energy Density Restrain the Market Growth
Market Opportunities
- Advancements in eVTOL and Battery Technology Opportunities for the Market Growing Investment from Aerospace and Automotive Giants Opportunities for the Market Expansion of Drone and UAV Use-Cases Opportunities for the Market
Companies Featured
- Airbus SE Aurora Flight Sciences Beta Technologies Eve GmbH Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. Joby Aviation Lilium GmbH Overair Plane Company TATA Advanced Systems Textron Aviation Inc. The Boeing Company Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd. Volocopter GmbH Workhorse Group, Inc. Airbus Archer Aviation Ascendance Flight Technologies Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company) AutoFlight Bell Textron Inc. Beta Technologies Boeing Dufour Aerospace EHang Embraer Eve Air Mobility Honda Aircraft Company Honeywell Aerospace Hyundai Motor Group (Supernal) Hyundai's Urban Air Mobility Division Jaunt Air Mobility Joby Aviation Kitty Hawk (formerly active) L3Harris Technologies Lilium GmbH Moog Inc. Opener Overair PAL-V Pipistrel (Part of Textron) PteroDynamics Raytheon Technologies Rolls-Royce Holdings Safran S.A. SkyDrive Skyports Terrafugia Thales Group Toyota (through Joby investment) Urban Aeronautics Vertical Aerospace Volocopter Wisk Aero Zuri (Zuri Aviation)
Segments Covered in the Report
By Range
- Urban Air Mobility Regional Air Mobility
By Mode of Operation
- Piloted Autonomous Remote Operated
By Platform
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) eVTOL Aircraft Fixed-Wing Aircraft Hybrid Aircraft
By Application
- Passenger Transport Cargo Transport Emergency Medical Services Military & Defense Other Applications
By Component
- Airframe Avionics Propulsion System Battery System Sensors & Software Ground Infrastructure
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets:
North America
- U.S. Canada
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America
MEA
- GCC South Africa Rest of MEA
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment