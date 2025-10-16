Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Industry Research Report 2025-2035: Market To Surpass $175 Billion This Year, Driven By Urban Congestion And The Growing Demand For New Mobility Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Advanced Air Mobility Market presents opportunities in urban air transport solutions amid rising metropolitan congestion, driven by electric air vehicles like eVTOLs. However, challenges such as regulatory complexities and potential impacts from U.S. trade tariffs could hinder global expansion and elevate costs.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025

Urban Congestion and the Need for New Mobility Solutions

One of the strongest drivers of the global advanced air mobility market is the growing congestion in urban centers worldwide. Traditional transport infrastructure such as roadways and subways are reaching capacity in megacities like Los Angeles, Tokyo, and S?£o Paulo, creating significant economic losses due to delays.

Advanced air mobility, particularly electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is emerging as a solution to bypass traffic and enable faster, more efficient commuting. Companies such as Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are leading the way in urban air taxi development, with Joby already securing approval to begin commercial air taxi services in the U.S. by 2025. This demand for alternatives to ground transportation positions AAM as a transformative force in addressing urban mobility challenges.

Restrain

Complex Regulatory And Certification Framework That Governs The Aviation Sector.

Aviation authorities such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S. and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are still developing clear guidelines for the commercial operation of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft. Without harmonized global regulations, companies such as Joby Aviation and Lilium face uncertainty in scaling operations internationally.

For example, Joby has been progressing with FAA Part 135 certification but the lack of similar clarity in Asia-Pacific markets makes global rollout uncertain. This regulatory lag slows down time-to-market and deters investors looking for predictable commercialization timelines.

What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Advanced Air Mobility Market?

The imposition of U.S. tariffs on key components such as batteries, electric motors, composite materials, and avionics systems is poised to have significant ramifications for the global advanced air mobility (AAM) market. As the U.S. is a major hub for advanced air mobility innovation and deployment, higher import costs on critical components-particularly from countries like China-could disrupt supply chains, elevate manufacturing costs, and delay project timelines.

Startups and mid-sized OEMs are particularly vulnerable, as their cost structures are tightly bound to global sourcing. These tariffs could push manufacturers to reconfigure their supply chains, relocate production, or seek alternative suppliers, potentially shifting the balance of global competition.

While intended to bolster domestic production, the tariffs may also slow down adoption and infrastructure development if cost barriers are not offset by subsidies or policy support. At the same time, countries not impacted by such trade restrictions-especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe-could benefit by attracting new investment and accelerating advanced air mobility deployment.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Green Transportation Driving the Market Growth

Urban Congestion and Need for Efficient Transportation Driving the Market Growth Development of Vertiports and ATM Ecosystem Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors



High Development and Infrastructure Costs Restrain the Market Growth Limited Battery Energy Density Restrain the Market Growth

Market Opportunities



Advancements in eVTOL and Battery Technology Opportunities for the Market

Growing Investment from Aerospace and Automotive Giants Opportunities for the Market Expansion of Drone and UAV Use-Cases Opportunities for the Market

Companies Featured



Airbus SE

Aurora Flight Sciences

Beta Technologies

Eve GmbH

Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Joby Aviation

Lilium GmbH

Overair

Plane Company

TATA Advanced Systems

Textron Aviation Inc.

The Boeing Company

Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.

Volocopter GmbH

Workhorse Group, Inc.

