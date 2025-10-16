Draganfly Announces Drone Nerds As Official Value-Added Reseller For NDAA-Compliant Drone Portfolio
San Diego, CA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, today announced that it has appointed Drone Nerds, a leading U.S. drone retailer, integrator, and service provider, as an official value-added reseller (VAR) for its full line of NDAA-compliant unmanned aerial systems.
Drone Nerds will provide sales, integration, training, support, and service for Draganfly's public safety-grade drone systems across the U.S. and allied markets.
As part of this arrangement Drone Nerds will display the Draganfly product line at its upcoming ElevateUAV 2025 conference on October 21–22 in Miami , Florida , where Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, will lead a featured session titled“The Merits and Complexity of NDAA-Compliant Drones.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Drone Nerds to our reseller ecosystem,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly .“Their deep technical experience, strong customer trust, and industry reach make them an ideal partner to bring our NDAA-compliant platforms to market. Together, we'll deliver advanced drone solutions built for the evolving needs of public safety, enterprise, and defense clients.”
Founded in Florida and incorporated in March 2014, Drone Nerds has become one of the most trusted names in U.S. drone retail and services. As the largest drone value-added reseller in the United States, Drone Nerds offers a complete range of consumer, prosumer, and enterprise drone platforms, accessories, and support services. The company's Miami-area repair center has handled thousands of drone repairs, giving the team extensive technical knowledge of complex drone systems.
Drone Nerds serves a broad customer base, including hobbyists, commercial operators, enterprise customers, public safety agencies, and government contractors, delivering hardware, training, integration, and operational support. Its reputation for fast, knowledgeable customer service, same-day shipping, and robust repair infrastructure has earned it high satisfaction and trust within the drone ecosystem.
Drone Nerds selected Draganfly as a key NDAA-compliant partner based on:Fully NDAA-compliant systems - Draganfly's products meet rigorous sourcing, component, and supply chain standards Proven government traction - Draganfly was recently selected by the U.S. Army to supply Flex FPV drone systems, including embedded manufacturing and logistics under an NDAA-compliant supply chain. Mission-first design - Draganfly's modular, flexible platforms meet the operational demands of advanced users. Strong channel synergy - Drone Nerds' extensive distribution, training, and customer support infrastructure complement Draganfly's growing public safety and enterprise footprint.
“Drone Nerds has long been committed to technical excellence and supporting the most demanding UAV missions,” said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.“Draganfly's reputation for innovation, reliability, and NDAA compliance aligns perfectly with the expectations of our enterprise and government clients. We're excited to showcase their systems at ElevateUAV 2025 and empower our customers with cutting-edge solutions.”
At ElevateUAV 2025, Drone Nerds will host live demonstrations, hands-on sessions, and integration workshops featuring Draganfly's latest drone platforms. This event marks the first major channel debut of Draganfly's full NDAA-compliant platform under a reseller partnership-signaling the next phase of growth in secure and trusted drone adoption.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is an award-winning industry leader in drone technology and unmanned systems development. With more than 25 years of innovation, Draganfly provides drone solutions across public safety, agriculture, industrial inspection, mapping, and defense sectors. The company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and industry-leading technology that helps organizations save time, money, and lives.
About Drone Nerds
Headquartered in Florida, Drone Nerds is a leading U.S. drone retailer, integrator, and service provider. As one of the largest drone technology distributors in the United States, Drone Nerds offers consumer through enterprise platforms, repair services, training, and operational support for drone programs across public and private sectors.
