Flydubai Celebrates First Flight To Nairobi, Enhancing Connectivity Between The UAE And Kenya
|
Flight Number
|
Departure Airport
|
Arrival Airport
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Time
|
FZ 1581
|
DXB
|
NBO
|
13:30
|
17:55
|
FZ 1582
|
NBO
|
DXB
|
18:55
|
01:20
All Times Local
Flights are available to book on flydubai, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.
Viewed 709 times
PR Category: Travel & Tourism
Posted on: Thursday, October 16, 2025 12:01:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
| Previous Story: Family Assistance Guidance Added to IATA Emergency Response...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment