Flydubai Celebrates First Flight To Nairobi, Enhancing Connectivity Between The UAE And Kenya



The Dubai-based carrier touches down in Nairobi, growing its network in Kenya to two points including Mombasa With the start of its four-times-weekly service to Nairobi, the carrier expands its network in Africa to 12 destinations across eight countries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 October 2025: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, celebrated yesterday the start of its four-times-weekly service to Nairobi, enhancing connectivity between the UAE and Kenya.

The flight touched down at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) and was welcomed with a water cannon salute and by senior officials representing the Kenya Tourism Board, the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) and the Kenya Airports Authority.

Speaking at the press conference, Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and South Asia) at flydubai, said: 'The launch of our four-times-weekly service to Nairobi reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing connectivity for our customers from the UAE, Kenya and beyond. Kenya remains an important destination for flydubai and with 11 weekly flights, we are excited to welcome more passengers on board to experience a convenient and comfortable travel journey with flydubai.'

'We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of Kenya, the City of Nairobi and our valued travel partners for their warm welcome. We look forward to seeing this new route grow and thrive in the years to come,' added Sreedharan.

With the start of flights to Nairobi, the carrier now serves 12 destinations in the market including Alexandria, Addis Ababa, Al Alamein (as a seasonal summer route), Asmara, Cairo, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Mombasa and Zanzibar

As Kenya's capital, Nairobi is a thriving and modern city that serves as a gateway to beautiful natural landscapes and wildlife. Featuring many wildlife sanctuaries, including the Nairobi National Park or the Giraffe Centre, Nairobi also offers a rich cultural heritage and bustling markets to explore. Due to its strategic location, Nairobi also acts as a key business and financial hub in the East African region.

Flight details

Flights will depart from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to NBO start from AED 4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,450. Return Business Class fares from NBO to DXB start from USD 2,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from USD 440.