Data Watts Partners Inc. Portfolio Update: Adven Industries Inc (Adven), The Alberta Producer Of Super Activated Carbon, Secures Repeat Customer Orders

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts"), a technology-focused investment issuer in the Data Watts economy, holds a portfolio investment in AdvEn. AdvEn continues to forge ahead with customer orders, producing high quality super activated carbon from oil sands byproducts.

"This is an exciting milestone as we seek to fully utilize our first plant's capacity" said Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AdvEn. "Our commercial plant at Nisku, just south of Edmonton, has a design capacity of 1,200 metric tons per annum. Our focus has been on producing the highest grade super activated carbon and doing so with environmental care. To that end, customers can reduce Scope 2 and 3 emissions while making super capacitors and other key end products. With our first repeat orders received, we are focusing on European Union (EU) export markets. Our best-in-class environmental standards, and avoidance of charcoal or coal in production, means our products enjoy a tax-free status in the EU. This competitive advantage is fiscally attractive to customers."

"This is a great news story for Alberta and Canada" said Ron Loborec, Chief Executive Officer of DataWatts. "Using byproduct from Oil Sands to create super activated carbon, whilst doing so with a low footprint is remarkable. AdvEn's lower energy use, as well as low greenhouse gas and air contaminants, is the reason we invested. It is in a global market of one, right here in Alberta. Super activated carbon is used by utilities for storage and other advanced needs that distinguish it from common and lower grade activated carbon."

AdvEn has been the recipient of many grants over the last few years. Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Alberta Innovates, the Industrial Research Assistance Program and Emissions Reduction Alberta contributed just in excess of 10MM CAD toward the completion of the Alberta-based commercial facility. AdvEn's manufacturing process has been certified for its entire production lifecycle by SAISS consulting in Ontario, Canada. Super activated carbon is used in battery and super capacitator production to tackle the growing electrification market. Services - SAISS Consulting Group.

AdvEn is expanding operations and seeking further commercial partnerships with oil and gas and utility companies. It has engaged Agilitas Advisory Corp. (Agilitas ) to engage with high emitters, utility companies and battery manufacturers that are seeking to lift their revenues and lower their emissions footprint. Commercial partners may also benefit from recent changes to the carbon tax program that allow investments in emission reductions. Alberta changing industrial carbon tax program to recognize company investments in emissions reduction | CBC News.

