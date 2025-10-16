CDN Maverick Files NI 43-101 Technical Report On The Nottaway Property, Quebec

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) -(CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B)is pleased to announce the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Nottaway Property, Quebec, Canada" (the "Technical Report"). The report, effective October 1, 2025, was authored by Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

The Technical Report provides an updated geological interpretation and outlines recommendations for a staged exploration program targeting volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS), orogenic gold, and lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite mineralization across the Company's 100%-owned Nottaway Property, located in the Opatica Subprovince of the Superior Province, Quebec. The full report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ) and the company's webpage for reference.

Key Findings and Interpretation

Exploration to date has confirmed that the Nottaway Property exhibits multiple indicators consistent with a VMS-style mineralizing environment, supported by drill intercepts of massive sulphide horizons and strong untested geophysical conductors.

Key highlights from the report include:



Multiple untested EM conductors remain within and adjacent to the Nottaway Shear Corridor, suggesting significant untapped potential for mineralization associated with massive sulphide.

Historical drilling intersected massive pyrrhotite-pyrite zones with anomalous zinc, lead, and silver, validating the presence of sulphide-rich horizons.

Geophysical reinterpretation by Michel Allard (2017) identified several high-conductivity Maxwell plates (up to 500 S/m) that were either untested or mis-targeted by previous drill campaigns. Untested SkyTEM anomalies east of known trends remain prospective for VMS or zinc-rich systems, comparable to deposits found in the Matagami camp region.

The report also notes the presence of gold-in-till anomalies across the Nottaway Shear Corridor, suggesting the potential for shear-related orogenic gold systems proximal to the known conductors.

Recommended Exploration Program

The Technical Report outlines a two-phase exploration strategy designed to refine target models, improve resolution of conductive (copper-rich) sulphide zones, and evaluate potential non-conductive (zinc-rich) systems.

Phase 1 - Geophysical Surveys and Targeted Drilling



Borehole TDEM (BHTDEM) surveys across all historic drillholes to obtain higher accuracy subsurface targets.

Ground gravity survey loops to evaluate potential non-conductive, sphalerite-rich massive sulphide zones. 2,705 metres of diamond drilling to test both conductive Maxwell plate targets and dense, non-conductive targets.







Figure1: Recommendations from the NI 43101 report include 11 holes for 2,705m of diamond drill holes planned along with four (4) 1km2 Surface TDEM loops and one (1) ground gravimetric surveys to test for conductive and non-conductive massive sulphides bodies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Phase 2 - Expansion and Follow-up

The NI 43-101 Technical Report has outlined the optimal suite of follow-up surveys - including surface/borehole TDEM, surface/borehole gravity, and IP/resistivity (3DIP) surveys, along with HydroExploTM borehole hydrogeochemical sampling-designed to de-risk exploration and define the most prospective subsurface targets for subsequent drill testing. Upon encouraging results from Phase 1, drill testing will be undertaken to further expand the mineralized zones.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde McMillan, PGeo (OGQ No. 2193) who is a qualified person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and Bradley C. Peek, MSc, CPG, vice-president of exploration for Maverick.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

Maverick is a Canadian junior resource company focused on identifying and advancing early-stage mineral prospects through to discovery. By applying the project generator business model with a focus on fiscal discipline and investments that create shareholder value, Maverick is building a diversified portfolio of lithium and other critical-mineral, base-metal, and precious-metal assets across tier-one mining jurisdictions in the Americas.

