Scripps National Spelling Bee, Scripps Howard Fund Launch Campaign To Empower Next Generation Of Spellers

CINCINNATI, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scripps Howard Fund and the Scripps National Spelling Bee have launched“Beelieve,” a new campaign to expand access to the Bee for students from schools in under‐resourced communities. In celebration of the Bee's 100th anniversary this year, the first $100,000 in donations will be matched by the Adam R. Scripps Foundation.

Beelieve will provide free enrollment and program resources to partner Title 1 schools during the 2025-26 school year so even more students can benefit from the Bee's yearlong program.

“Every student deserves the chance to shine their light on the world through the discovery of their voice and potential,” said Corrie Loeffler, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.“As someone who grew up in the Bee community – first as a young fan, then as a competitor – I know firsthand how participation in this program can change a child's life. Beelieve removes financial barriers so schools that need resource support can join the Bee, and in doing so open doors to learning, curiosity and lifelong confidence for their students.”

Through Beelieve, select partner schools will receive complimentary enrollment, including access to the Bee's year‐round curriculum and support from regional partners, ensuring students can fully engage in the local through national competition structure. School enrollment is open now through Jan. 30, 2026.

To learn more about Beelieve or to contribute and have your gift doubled through current matching opportunities, please visit spellingbee/give.

About the Scripps National Spelling Bee:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation's largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. By inspiring the exploration of words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement and enriches communities. Visit for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), is dedicated to creating informed and engaged communities through journalism education, childhood literacy and local causes. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism. The Fund's annual“If You Give a Child a Book...” childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. The Fund partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Fund administers funding for the Scripps Howard Foundation, a private foundation established in 1962 to advance charitable causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company and the Scripps and Howard families.

