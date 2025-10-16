Shunning Violence In Pakistan's Best Interest: Karzai

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has condemned Pakistan's attacks on Afghanistan and said“Islamabad should understand that the people of Afghanistan are united and one voice in defending their country and territory.”

Karzai condemned Pakistan's attacks, calling them a clear aggression on Afghan soil and a clear violation of international norms and laws.

He wrote:“Pakistan should understand that the people of Afghanistan are united and one voice in defending their country and territory.“

He said it was in Pakistan's best interest to shun aggression and review its harmful policies and maintain friendly and civilized relations with Afghanistan based on neighborliness and international norms.”

The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced yesterday afternoon that a ceasefire had been agreed upon between the two countries at 5:30 pm today at the request and insistence of the Pakistani side.

But a reliable source told Pajhwok Afghan News that before the ceasefire agreement, Pakistan once again violated Kabul's airspace and targeted an empty civilian house.

Later, the Kabul Emergency Hospital said that five martyrs and 35 wounded, including children and women, were brought to the hospital from the scene.

According to reports, Pakistan also carried out attacks in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province yesterday, reportedly killing 12 civilians and injuring more than 100.

On Thursday night last week, Pakistan carried out airstrikes on a bazaar in the Barmal district of Paktika and violated Kabul's airspace and the sound of an explosion was heard in the capital.

Following this, the Islamic Emirate forces carried out retaliatory attacks on Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line in the provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika and Khost.

According to the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, in these retaliatory attacks, more than twenty Pakistani military posts were captured, 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 were injured.

