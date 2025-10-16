403
Spain's 'Koldo' Affair: A Quiet Courtroom, Loud Questions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Koldo García, once the right hand to former transport minister José Luis Ábalos, appeared at Spain's Supreme Court on Thursday and said nothing.
He used his right to remain silent while the anti-corruption prosecutor declined to seek pre-trial detention. The private accusations, led by the opposition Popular Party, pressed for jail.
A ruling is pending on whether to toughen García's current controls: no passport, no travel abroad, and check-ins every two weeks. The silence follows a fresh Civil Guard report portraying García as the“custodian” of Ábalos's personal finances.
Investigators say García and his then-wife paid for the minister's travel, gifts, and everyday family costs without proof of reimbursement-roughly €95,000 in outlays.
The probe began with pandemic mask contracts and has widened to suspected rigging of public-works awards. Politics rushed in. PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo echoed the presiding judge's stated“stupor” that Ábalos remains a lawmaker while under investigation.
The governing Socialists pushed back: party spokesperson Patxi López warned against judicial overreach and said any resignation is a matter for parliament and the law, not opinion.
Ábalos, who also stayed silent before the court on Wednesday, keeps the same travel and reporting limits as García for now.
The story behind the story is Spain 's lingering stress test: can institutions police procurement and political behavior without tipping into a clash of powers? Pandemic-era emergency buying created shortcuts and temptations that courts are now unpacking.
The Supreme Court has told European prosecutors that no misuse of EU funds has been proven so far, but audits continue-an important signal for Brussels and investors watching institutional resilience.
What matters here is simple. This case asks who pays for what when public decisions are made-and who is accountable when lines blur between personal favors and public office.
The next inflection point will be the judge's call on García's status and any new financial trails that clarify who funded which expenses, when, and why.
For Spain's politics-and for outsiders scanning the health of rule-of-law in a major EU economy-the answers will speak louder than any courtroom silence.
