Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market was valued at USD 211.6 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% to reach USD 615.2 million by 2034.

The growth is being driven by several converging factors, including the rising burden of diabetes, widespread public health initiatives, increased awareness, and advancing wearable glucose monitoring technologies. As obesity and sedentary lifestyles contribute to escalating diabetes rates across the Kingdom, healthcare providers and patients alike are embracing modern solutions like CGM for more efficient disease management.

The government's emphasis on improving preventive healthcare and supporting digital health technologies is further accelerating CGM adoption. These systems offer a transformative way to manage diabetes, allowing patients to continuously track glucose levels in real time through wearable sensors and transmitters. The transition from traditional glucose monitoring toward CGM is being shaped by demand for improved convenience, reduced discomfort, and better clinical outcomes, particularly in home care environments.



The sensor segment generated USD 46.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 175.6 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 16.3%. These subcutaneously placed sensors are key to providing constant, real-time glucose data without the need for frequent finger-prick tests. With wearability ranging between 7 and 14 days, they allow users and clinicians to monitor glucose levels around the clock and make timely decisions regarding insulin doses, diet, and physical activity. The evolution of sensor accuracy, lifespan, and wireless data transmission continues to support strong uptake in this segment, particularly as healthcare shifts toward patient-centric models.

In 2024, the home care settings segment generated USD 74.4 million, capturing 80.8% share. This segment's dominance is due to the convenience, autonomy, and health outcome improvements that CGM devices offer for people managing diabetes from home. Remote monitoring capabilities and mobile app integration allow patients to access real-time glucose data and share it with care teams, supporting personalized treatment strategies. As healthcare systems in Saudi Arabia embrace decentralized care models, continuous glucose monitoring devices are becoming an essential part of home-based diabetes management, especially for individuals seeking proactive and flexible solutions.

Key companies shaping the competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market include Med Trust, Medtronic, Dexcom, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Sinocare. Leading players are strengthening their market position by investing in R&D to develop next-generation CGM devices with longer wear times, better sensor accuracy, and real-time cloud connectivity. Collaborations with regional healthcare providers and pharmacies help widen access, while mobile app enhancements and AI integration are improving user engagement and clinical decision support. Companies are also focusing on pricing flexibility and local distribution partnerships to reach a broader population base.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis



Abbott Laboratories



AgaMatrix



Arkray



Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings



B. Braun Melsungen



Bionime Corporation



F. Hoffmann-La Roche



HemoCue



LifeScan



Nova Biomedical



Sanofi



Menarini



Rossmax International



Sinocare Ypsomed Holding



