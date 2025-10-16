Saudi Arabia Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|60
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$211.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$615.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing prevalence of diabetes across Saudi Arabia
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements of self-monitoring blood glucose monitoring devices
3.2.1.3 Expansion of national health infrastructure
3.2.1.4 Government-led health initiatives and rising public awareness
3.2.2 Industry Pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of diabetes care devices
3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory requirements
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Growing adoption of AI-powered SMBG devices for predictive analysis
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technological advancements
3.6 Supply chain and distribution analysis
3.7 Reimbursement scenario
3.8 Pricing analysis, 2024
3.9 Future market trends
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Self-monitoring blood glucose meters
5.3 Consumables
5.3.1 Testing strips
5.3.2 Lancets
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Type 1 diabetes
6.3 Type 2 diabetes
6.4 Gestational diabetes
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Hospital
7.3 Ambulatory surgical centres
7.4 Diagnostic centres
7.5 Homecare
7.6 Other end use
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories AgaMatrix Arkray Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings B. Braun Melsungen Bionime Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche HemoCue LifeScan Nova Biomedical Sanofi Menarini Rossmax International Sinocare Ypsomed Holding
