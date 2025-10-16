Gaming Accessories Market Size To Hit USD 28.12 Billion By 2032 At A CAGR Of 9.94% SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Gaming Accessories Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.83% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 11.97 billion. Due to the increasing penetration of e-sports, rising household spending on high-tech peripherals, and the broad use of platforms (PCs, consoles, and VR systems). Austin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming Accessories Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Gaming Accessories Market size Increasing Adoption of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Technologies Boost Market Expansion Globally The gaming experience is changing due to the increasing use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology, which is driving peripheral sales. VR headsets, motion controllers, and other accessories that can enhance gameplay are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. This indicates that producers are finding new ways to expand their product portfolios as a result of the shift to metaverse platforms and AR prime games. Brand innovations, such as the HTC Vive and Oculus are encouraging consumers to spend more money. This embrace increases demand for next-generation gaming environment accessories and broadens the gaming ecosystem itself. Get a Sample Report of Gaming Accessories Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 13.23 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 28.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.94% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Controllers, Headsets, Keyboards, Mice and Virtual Reality Equipment)

. By Platform (PC, Console, Mobile, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality)

. By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail, Direct Selling and E-commerce Platforms)

. By Usage (Casual Gaming, Professional Gaming and Streaming)

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Usage

Casual Gaming segment accounted for a revenue share of around 40.10% in 2024, attributed to a vast casual gamer population globally and growing inclination towards affordable and mid-priced accessories. Professional Gaming segment is expected to record the fastest growth rate, CAGR of 10.29% in 2024-2032, due to e-sports, sponsorship, professional leagues, with gamers demanding high-performance, with customizable, and durable accessories.

By Type

Headsets segment accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 42.10% in 2024, due to the immersive sound quality, noise cancellation, and communication features that are important for multiplayer and competitive gaming. The growing popularity of VR-based games, increased interest in the metaverse, and ongoing technological advancements to enhance VR headsets and controllers are expected to drive the Virtual Reality Equipment segment's almost 10.73% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over 2024–2032.

By Platform

PC segment led the gaming accessories market share with over 35.20% revenue in 2024, driven by high adoption of gaming PCs, high-end graphic capabilities, and e-sports tournaments that are mostly based on PC platforms. Mobile segment is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR of approximately 10.69% over 2024-2032 due to high penetration of smartphone gaming, wide availability of high-performance devices, and a rising trend of mobile-based multiplayer and cloud gaming platforms.

By Distrbution Channel

Offline Retail segment held the highest revenue share of the gaming accessories market at around 45.10% in 2024, driven by major consumer preference toward purchasing accessories from physical stores as the buyer can test the accessories before buying. The Online Retail segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 10.55% during 2024-2032, owing to the comfort associated with e-commerce, competitive pricing, product diversity, and rising consumer confidence in gaming peripherals from online channels.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period of 2024–2032 owing to growing smartphone penetration, increasing gaming population, higher disposable income, and increasing investment on gaming infrastructure and e-sports ecosystem.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 52.30% in 2024 of the Gaming Accessories Market due to presence of dominant manufacturers, early adoption of next generation gaming consoles, and high penetration of e-sports events and communities.

In May 2025, Logitech launched the Logitech Powerplay 2 wireless charging mouse pad, emphasizing convenience with a thinner form factor and simplified wireless charging. In March 2025, Announced Razer Basilisk Mobile mouse and Razer Joro compact keyboard, aiming at the portable gaming market with lightweight design and mobile-focused features.

Exclusive Sections of the Gaming Accessories Market Report (The USPs):



CONSUMER BEHAVIOR & USAGE TRENDS – helps you understand demographics, spending patterns, device ownership, casual vs. professional usage, and product replacement/upgrades, providing insights into key purchase drivers.

TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION & INNOVATION – helps you track adoption of advanced features (RGB lighting, haptics, VR/AR), cloud-enabled and smart-integrated products, modular/customizable formats, and AI/ML-powered innovations.

COST & PRICING STATISTICS – helps you evaluate average prices by category, price benchmarking among leading brands, historical pricing trends, gross margins, and regional/currency impacts on profitability.

E-COMMERCE & DISTRIBUTION METRICS – helps you assess online vs. offline sales share, marketplace vs. direct-to-consumer contributions, subscription/recurring models, seasonal/promo spikes, and delivery/logistics efficiency.

OPERATIONAL & MANUFACTURING STATISTICS – helps you monitor production costs, supply chain dependencies, eco-friendly material usage, regional manufacturing contributions, and yield, cycle time, and capacity utilization. FUTURE OUTLOOK & EMERGING TRENDS – helps you forecast eco-friendly product adoption, AI/ML integration, VR/AR/metaverse-ready devices, modular/customizable expansion, and evaluate potential market disruptors and scenario risks.

