Modular And Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2025, Profiles Of Leading Companies - Bouygues Construction, Daiwa House Industry, ACS, Larsen & Toubro, And ATCO
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$147.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$191.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Modular and Prefabricated Construction Market Trends and Strategies Modular and Prefabricated Construction Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, and Covid and Recovery on the Market Global Modular and Prefabricated Construction Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework Modular and Prefabricated Construction Market Segmentation Modular and Prefabricated Construction Market Regional and Country Analysis
Companies Featured
- Bouygues Construction Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd. ACS S.A. Larsen & Toubro Limited Bechtel Corporation Skanska AB Fluor Corporation Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. Lendlease Corporation Limited Laing O'Rourke Limited ATCO Ltd. Champion Home Builders Inc. Cavco Industries Inc. WillScot Corporation Horizon North Logistics Inc. Katerra Inc. Zekelman Industries Inc. Fleetwood Corporation Limited Clayton Homes Inc. Red Sea International Company Guerdon Modular Buildings Inc. Modulaire Group Limited Tata Steel Nest-In.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Modular and Prefabricated Construction Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment