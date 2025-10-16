403
Loved Again Media Expands Offerings With Customizable Media Collections
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Loved Again Media, a pre-owned entertainment retailer focused on extending the life of physical media, has announced the expansion of its Rare & Collector's Collection. The new offering allows customers to curate DVD and Blu-ray collections aligned with their individual interests and preferences.
Curated, Sustainable, and Accessible
The Rare & Collector's Collection features a range of titles, including cult classics, out-of-print editions, modern releases, and lesser-known films. Each item is inspected, cleaned, and graded for quality before sale. The collection is designed to make building a personalized media library more accessible while promoting reuse and sustainability.
“Building a collection should reflect personal taste and appreciation for storytelling,” said a Loved Again Media representative.“Our goal is to make it easier for customers to discover and enjoy films that resonate with them, while giving physical media a second life.”
Supporting Sustainability and Preservation
Loved Again Media's business model emphasizes sustainability by keeping millions of discs in circulation and out of landfills. Through resale and reuse, the company supports environmental goals and contributes to preserving the cultural and artistic value of physical formats in an increasingly digital marketplace.
Explore and Discover
The Rare & Collector's Collection is now available for browsing, with filters for genre, format, and rarity to help users find specific titles or explore new interests.
About Loved Again Media
Loved Again Media is an online retailer specializing in pre-owned DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs, and video games. The company is committed to sustainability and accessibility, helping customers build and enjoy media collections that reflect their unique preferences.
