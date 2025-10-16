PM Modi Offers Prayers At Srisailam Temple With AP Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam on Thursday, October 16, and performed a special pooja. He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan, and several senior leaders, marking a spiritual engagement in the holy town.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.