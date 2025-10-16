Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Offers Prayers At Srisailam Temple With AP Leaders


2025-10-16 06:10:50
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam on Thursday, October 16, and performed a special pooja. He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan, and several senior leaders, marking a spiritual engagement in the holy town.

