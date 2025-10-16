Bonterra Discovers Hewfran Zone Extension Adjacent To Bachelor Mine Workings, Highlighting Restart Potential
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|BRDS-25-76
|416515
|5483404
|307.3
|30
|-50
|330
|BRDS-25-77
|416689
|548331.8
|318.0
|19
|-51
|153
|BRDS-25-81
|418307
|5485899
|311.0
|189
|-50
|282
|BRDS-25-82
|418217
|5485944
|302.0
|189
|-50
|303
|BRDS-25-092
|416515
|5483404
|307.0
|65
|-55
|201
|BRDS-25-085
|417454
|5486573
|314.0
|205
|-50
|201
|UTM Coordinates, System: NAD83 Zone 18
Table 2: Significant Mineralized Intersections from Drilling on the Desmaraisville South project
|Hole ID
|Zones
|From (m)
| To
(m)
|Length (m)
| Grades
(g/t Au)
| Metal Factor
(Length x Grade)
|BRDS-25-76
|Hewfran B
|82.0
|86.7
|4.7
|2.78
|13.1
|
|Including
|85.3
|86.0
|0.7
|14.20
|9.9
|BRDS-25-77
|Hewfran B
|114.3
|122.3
|8.0
|2.54
|20.3
|
|Including
|115.8
|117.0
|1.2
|6.19
|7.4
|BRDS-25-81
|Mistik 13
|101.0
|122.5
|21.5
|0.24
|5.1
|BRDS-25-82
|Misitk 13
|129.0
|133.61
|4.61
|3.05
|14.1
|
|Including
|130.0
|130.5
|0.5
|23.3
|11.7
|BRDS-25-092
|Hewfran B
|146.0
|163.0
|17.0
|1.32
|22.5
|
|including
|157.0
|161.0
|4.0
|3.88
|15.5
|BRDS-25-085*
|Le Sueur
|167,5
|168,0
|0.5
|1.17
|0.6
| 1) Reported intervals represent drilled core lengths; true widths are not yet known.
2) Gold results obtained above<0.5 g/t Au with a Metal Factor above 5 except for Le Sueur drill hole where VG was intercepted.
3) * Visible Gold (VG)
Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
The Desmaraisville South Project's drill core gold analyses were performed at the MSALABS and the AGAT Laboratories located in Val-d'Or, Québec. These external laboratories employ a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. At the AGAT laboratory, the analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish and with gravimetric finish for assay above 10 g/t Au. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. Other core samples gold analysis was performed at MSALABS of Val d'Or, Québec. The samples were crushed to a particle size of 70% passing through a two-millimeter sieve, and then a 500-gram portion was taken for gold analysis by gamma ray (PhotonAssayTM). As per MSALABS' internal procedure, blank samples, and certified reference materials are systematically inserted into the analysis sequence. MSALABS operates several laboratories worldwide and holds ISO-17025 accreditation for numerous metal determination methods, including the photon assay method.
The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 5 to 10% of the samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Québec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the laboratory's results.
Qualified Person
M. Donald Trudel, P.Geo. (OGQ # 813), Director Geology for the Company, oversees all exploration activities on the Desmaraisville Property and has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Trudel is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.
About Bonterra Resources Inc.
Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor gold deposits, which collectively hold 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories and 1.78 million ounces in the Inferred category.
In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. for the Urban-Barry properties (the " JV Agreement "), which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. In October 2024, Gold Fields Ltd, through a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, completed the acquisition of Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Gold Fields is now the counterparty to the JV Agreement and can continue to earn a 70% interest in the joint venture by incurring C$30 million in work expenditures until November 2026 (including expenditures incurred by Osisko Mining prior to October 2024). This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment