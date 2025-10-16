Bonterra Discovers Hewfran Zone Extension Adjacent To Bachelor Mine Workings, Highlighting Restart Potential

The Hewfran Zone lies within the active Bachelor mining lease and less than 500 meters (" m ") from the Bachelor Mill Complex, offering a strategic opportunity to advance Bonterra's plan to restart mining operations using existing permitted infrastructure.

Marc-André Pelletier, President and CEO commented: "The Hewfran Zone extension confirms the strong potential that remains immediately adjacent to the previously mined Bachelor Mine workings. Located within the existing mining lease and only a short distance from the mill and underground development, Hewfran presents a compelling opportunity to support a restart scenario. Importantly, the mineralization style and host rocks are consistent with those at Bachelor Mine. With roughly half of the 2025 drill program completed, we are now focusing on Hewfran and other high-priority targets identified through VRIFY's DORA platform, as the Bachelor Mine and Desmaraisville property continue to demonstrate significant untapped potential."

Hewfran Zone Highlights

Five shallow holes were completed to evaluate the up-dip and near-surface extensions of the Hewfran Zone Vein B. Drill holes BRDS-25-076, 077, and 092 intersected zones of intense silicification and hematite alteration with disseminated pyrite, confirming that the mineralized structures remain continuous toward surface. Bonterra plans to follow up on these results as part of its ongoing effort to restart operations at the Bachelor Mine. Drill highlights from the Hewfran Zone extension are as follows:



2.78 g/t Au over 4.7 m, including 14.2 g/t Au over 0.7 m in hole BRDS-25-076

2.54 g/t Au over 8.0 m, including 6.19 g/t Au over 1.2 m in hole BRDS-25-077 1.32 g/t Au over 17.0 m, including 3.88 g/t Au over 4.0 m in hole BRDS-25-092

The Hewfran Zone consists of two mineralized lenses (A and B) extending from surface down to approximately 200 m below surface, positioned immediately alongside historical stopes, and underground development at the former Bachelor Mine. The mineralization style and host rock characteristics are consistent with those observed at Bachelor, comprising steeply dipping quartz-carbonate veining, silica flooding, hematite-altered stockwork, and pyrite.

Importantly, the Hewfran Zone lies within 500 m of the Bachelor Mill and surface infrastructure highlighting a low-cost, near-mine growth opportunity with direct access to existing shaft, declines, and mine services (see Figures 1 and 2 and Tables 1 and 2).







Figure 1: Desmaraisville South Project - Longitudinal View showing Hewfran A & B Veins and the Bachelor Mine Workings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Desmaraisville South Project - Hewfran Plan View - B Vein New Assay Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



2025 Drilling Update

Diamond drilling at Desmaraisville South began in early July 2025, with one drill rig currently active on site. To date, 22 diamond drill holes totaling 5,658 m have been completed. A total of 32,911 NQ core samples, along with 514 associated QA/QC samples, have been submitted to accredited laboratories, with 1,148 assay results pending. Fieldwork, including detailed mapping and sampling, continues across the property.

The ongoing 10,000-12,000 m drill campaign, scheduled for completion by year-end, was initially designed to follow up on previous drilling at the Hewfran, Mistik 13, and Le Sueur targets, as well as to test additional targets generated using VRIFY's AI-assisted discovery platform, DORA. Following the encouraging intercepts at Hewfran, the remainder of the program will now prioritize step-out and delineation drilling in that area, and other high-priority targets near the Bachelor Mill Complex.

All targets are located in close proximity to the Bachelor Mill Complex, where historical production exceeded 350,000 ounces of gold from two million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 5.0 g/t Au.

Mistik 13 and Le Sueur

At Mistik 13, new drilling tested the western and northern extensions of the gold intercept reported in hole BRDS-23-013 (0.80 g/t Au over 11.7 m, including 2.84 g/t Au over 1.4 m; see press release dated February 5, 2024). Drill holes BRDS-25-081 and BRDS-25-082 intersected a mineralized shear zone characterized by abundant silica alteration with lesser sericite and carbonate and disseminated pyrite. The gold mineralization appears to be associated with a northwest-southeast trending geological structure adjacent to a felsic dike (see Figure 3).

At Le Sueur, visible gold (" VG ") was intercepted in hole BDRS-25-085 at proximity of an historical showing discovered in 1990 by SEREM (10.97 g/t Au over 1.5 m). Drill highlights from Mistik 13 and Le Sueur are as follows:



0.24 g/t Au over 21.5 m in hole BRDS-25-081(Mistik 13)

3.05 g/t Au over 4.61 m, including 23.3 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BRDS-25-082 (Mistik 13) 1.17 g/t Au over 0.45 m with visible gold in hole BRDS-25-085 (Le Sueur)







Figure 3: Desmaraisville South Project - Mistik 13 and Le Sueur Plan View New Assay Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



2025 Field Work Campaign

The 2025 mapping and sampling program at Desmaraisville South commenced on August 11th with a two-person field crew. This work builds on the property-wide mapping and sampling program initiated in 2024. To date, a total of 66 grab samples and 46 lithogeochemistry samples have been collected and submitted for analysis at AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC and Thunder Bay, ON.

Table 1: Drill Hole Locations - Desmaraisville South project, Québec