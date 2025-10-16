Copper Fox Provides Update On Schaft Creek Project
|DDH_ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Total Depth (m)
|SCK-25-477
|379870
|6359166
|975.0
|290
|-60
|321.3
|SCK-25-478
|379966
|6358781
|962.0
|270
|-70
|488.8
|SCK-25-479
|380412
|6358957
|879.0
|270
|-60
|290.4
|SCK-25-480
|380123
|6358290
|1037.0
|270
|-65
|300.4
|SCK-25-481
|380004
|6358656
|1010.0
|270
|-60
|396.2
Geophysical Surveys
Electrical Resistivity Tomography (13,310m) and Seismic Refraction (6,825m) surveys were completed to map the thickness of overburden in the proposed locations for the two potential rock storage facilities. Modelling of both data sets is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
SERA Studies
Archeological studies were conducted by TEEM Archeology (accompanied by Tahltan Cultural Monitors) and focused on the areas of proposed site infrastructure. Hydrology, hydrogeology, glacier, and meteorology baseline studies were also conducted.
Geometallurgical Testwork
The preliminary results for the sulphide flotation testwork indicate that there is more variability of copper recovery in certain spatial areas of the deposit relative to others. Ongoing work is being conducted to quantify the volume represented by these zones of greater variability, with future testwork being planned in these more variable zones. The preliminary interpretation of the greater variability is presence of minor amounts of copper oxides, and low liberation of copper sulphides in these areas. Predicted metal recovery curves for copper, gold and molybdenum will be established following further analysis of zones exhibiting greater variability.
In addition, Coarse Particle Flotation testwork to trial the viability of the technology for the Schaft Creek deposit has commenced on a composite sample from the Liard zone. The Liard zone was selected due to its low variability and positioning in the early stages of the mine life.
Anticipate Starting PFS in 2026
The objective of the 2025 program is to transition the project from the scoping stage to the PFS stage. The SCJV anticipates commencing the PFS in 2026 subject to meeting stringent criteria to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns in alignment with Teck's capital allocation framework.
Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.
About Copper Fox
Copper Fox is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on Tier 1 copper projects in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, AZ, the 100% interest in the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at .
