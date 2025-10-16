Copper Fox Provides Update On Schaft Creek Project

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent activities for the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture (" SCJV "). Teck Resources Limited (" Teck ") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. The field program was completed in mid-September. 2025 Field Program Highlights

Five diamond drillholes (1,797.1meters (m)) were completed in the area south of the Liard zone, four of which intersected variable intervals of discontinuous copper mineralization. Analytical results are pending.

Electrical Resistivity Tomography (13,310m) and seismic refraction (6,825m) geophysical surveys were completed in the areas of the proposed rock storage facilities.

Environmental field activities including archeological investigations, water, glacier and meteorological studies were conducted during the field season.

Geometallurgical studies are progressing, and an update on the interpretation is discussed below. Transition to the prefeasibility study (PFS) stage is expected to commence in early 2026, subject to meeting stringent criteria to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns in alignment with Teck's capital allocation framework. Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "We are pleased on the progress made toward advancing the Schaft Creek project. The drilling and geophysical surveys in the proposed rock storage facilities provide greater certainty on these critical infrastructure components of the project. Until the analytical results of the core samples have been received, the significance of the mineralized intervals reported in this news release is uncertain. Results of the studies and analytical results from the drilling will be released on receipt." 2025 Field Program Drilling

The drilling program tested the bedrock underlying a potential rock storage facility and investigated the extension of the mineralization in the Liard and West Breccia zones to the south. The drilling program consisted of five (5) diamond drillholes totalling 1,797.1m. Four (4) of the drillholes intersected variable intervals of discontinuous chalcopyrite, +/- bornite mineralization. The core samples have been submitted for analysis and results are pending. Drillhole locations and specific information related to the diamond drilling program are shown in Figure-1 and Table-1.



Table-1: Schaft Creek 2025 diamond drilling program

DDH_ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) SCK-25-477 379870 6359166 975.0 290 -60 321.3 SCK-25-478 379966 6358781 962.0 270 -70 488.8 SCK-25-479 380412 6358957 879.0 270 -60 290.4 SCK-25-480 380123 6358290 1037.0 270 -65 300.4 SCK-25-481 380004 6358656 1010.0 270 -60 396.2

Geophysical Surveys

Electrical Resistivity Tomography (13,310m) and Seismic Refraction (6,825m) surveys were completed to map the thickness of overburden in the proposed locations for the two potential rock storage facilities. Modelling of both data sets is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

SERA Studies

Archeological studies were conducted by TEEM Archeology (accompanied by Tahltan Cultural Monitors) and focused on the areas of proposed site infrastructure. Hydrology, hydrogeology, glacier, and meteorology baseline studies were also conducted.

Geometallurgical Testwork

The preliminary results for the sulphide flotation testwork indicate that there is more variability of copper recovery in certain spatial areas of the deposit relative to others. Ongoing work is being conducted to quantify the volume represented by these zones of greater variability, with future testwork being planned in these more variable zones. The preliminary interpretation of the greater variability is presence of minor amounts of copper oxides, and low liberation of copper sulphides in these areas. Predicted metal recovery curves for copper, gold and molybdenum will be established following further analysis of zones exhibiting greater variability.

In addition, Coarse Particle Flotation testwork to trial the viability of the technology for the Schaft Creek deposit has commenced on a composite sample from the Liard zone. The Liard zone was selected due to its low variability and positioning in the early stages of the mine life.

Anticipate Starting PFS in 2026

The objective of the 2025 program is to transition the project from the scoping stage to the PFS stage. The SCJV anticipates commencing the PFS in 2026 subject to meeting stringent criteria to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns in alignment with Teck's capital allocation framework.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

