Azerbaijan Opens Visa-Free Doors For Diplomats With Several Nations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Agreements on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda, and for holders of diplomatic passports between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Somalia, have been signed, Trend reports.

The deals were signed within the framework of the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on October 15-16, 2025, where Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov.

The event also included a number of bilateral meetings.