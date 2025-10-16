Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In 19Th NAM Ministerial Meeting In Uganda (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministers Meeting was held in Uganda's Kampala on October 15-16, 2025, Trend reports.

During the Kampala Ministerial Meeting, participants exchanged views on enhancing international peace and security, advancing sustainable development, strengthening the institutional capacity of the Movement, and addressing the situation in the Middle East, along with other pressing global issues.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his opening remarks, Sharifov highlighted Azerbaijan's initiatives during its NAM chairmanship, including contributions to the institutional development of the Movement, and stressed the importance of solidarity and unity among member states. He also briefed participants on recent progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization agenda and the large-scale reconstruction work in liberated territories.

As a former chair and current troika member, Azerbaijan also participated in the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine. Deputy Minister Sharifov emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan's invitation to the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit on October 13, noting the importance of establishing lasting peace and security in the Middle East based on the two-state principle and highlighting Azerbaijan's regional humanitarian initiatives.

The meeting included several bilateral discussions, resulting in agreements between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on mutual visa-free travel for diplomatic and service passport holders, and between Azerbaijan and Somalia on mutual visa exemptions for diplomatic passport holders.

These accords are strategically designed to enhance Azerbaijan's bilateral engagements with African nations, enabling mutual delegations and advancing diplomatic linkages.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) constitutes a coalition of 121 sovereign states that strategically navigate the geopolitical landscape without formal allegiance to any dominant power bloc. It was established with the objective of promoting the strategic interests of emerging economies within the framework of Cold War dynamics. Subsequent to the United Nations, it represents the most significant aggregation of sovereign entities on a global scale.