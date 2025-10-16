Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Double-Edged Effect: Smart Devices Between Isolation, Whole New World


2025-10-16 06:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hammad Al-Mutairi KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- No one in this modern age could avoid the use of smart devices unless individuals are eager to go completely off-grid and seek a digital-free life with no updates of what was occurring in the world.
While smart devices provide a whole new world of discovery and wonders, one could easily become attached to a subject and go through an endless "rabbit hole," possibly leading to isolation.
Children, especially, are susceptible to smart device addiction, which might hinder their physical and mental development.
Excessive use of smart devices, whether phones or tablets, damages the eyes and might lead to various complications, Dr. Ahmad Al-Foudari -- head of the Ophthalmology Department at Kuwait's Ministry of Health and a consultant ophthalmologist -- told KUNA.
He went on to say that children under two years of age should not be near a smart device unless necessary, adding that children and teenagers between 5 and 17 are recommended two hours of smart device usage.
Dr. Al-Foudari affirmed that it was advisable not to use smart devices an hour before sleep, keeping such tools far away to provide optimal sleeping experience.
He advised parents to do regular checks on children to avoid eye complications from the use of smart devices, saying that the responsibility lies with the parents who themselves should avoid long hours of smart devices exposure.
Meanwhile, Psychotherapist at the Kuwait Center for Mental Health, Alya Lari indicated that smart devices might affect children psychologically, especially in terms social interaction level, leading to some difficulties in speech, comprehension, isolation, and other disorders.
Experts also warn that the misuse of smart devices leads to abnormalities and improper of psychological and emotional development, especially if children were exposed to violent and mature contents, she added.
She indicated that solutions include monitoring the use of smart devices, particularly among children, allocating proper time slots to allow them to use such devices in a responsible manner.
Lari noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the usage of smart devices be limited based on age group, saying that children should not be given unlimited time when using smart devices.
Children under two should not be using smart devices and children between two and five years of age should be allowed to use such tools of a maximum of one hour, according to WHO, she asserted.
Regarding the unmonitored use of smart device and its effect on the safety of children, the Interior Ministry's cybercrime department warned that unsupervised smart devices sessions might expose children mature content and also predators would take advantage of children, blackmailing them into unthinkable acts.
Children are vulnerable to threats online and smart devices could be used to expose data, bully children, and affect families, the department added, noting that children, under threat, could be end up providing their passwords and private data to criminals who take advantage of their young age.
Monitoring children's use of smart devices, allowing them to speak their minds to their parents will help prevent extortion and protect the lives of the whole family, it stressed, calling on parents to reinforce healthy digital culture and usage among children to keep safe and avoid the pitfalls of smart devices. (end) hmd

MENAFN16102025000071011013ID1110204951

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search