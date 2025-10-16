Households Trends Analysis Report 2025: Smaller Households, Bigger Opportunities Ageing Homes, Evolving Needs Housing Affordability Squeeze Home Meets Experience Next-Gen Urban Wellness
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Households" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Households are transforming, influenced by long-term demographic shifts and fast-changing events. Five trends stand out, namely smaller households, the rise of mature consumers, housing affordability challenges, digitally and experience dense homes, and next-generation city living focused on wellness and sustainability. Understanding these shifts helps businesses anticipate change and capture growth opportunities.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Identify factors driving change now and in the future Understand motivation Forward-looking outlook Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level Take a step back from micro trends Get up to date estimates and comment
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction Smaller households, bigger opportunities Ageing homes, evolving needs Housing affordability squeeze Home meets experience Next-gen urban wellness Conclusion
