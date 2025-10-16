Supplement To The Notice Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Issued On 1 October 2025
In continuation thereof, it is announced that Niels Konstantin Jensen, David Mark Stanton and Janis Carol Kong will resign from the board of directors effective as of 23 October 2025.
The full proposal concerning item 1 of the agenda is set out below:
It is proposed that Anne Louise Eberhard, Birgit Otto, Anne Skovbro, Henrik Dam Kristensen and Michael Holm are elected as new members of the board of directors.
Further, it is proposed that Anne Louise Eberhard and current member of the board of directors, Lars Sandahl Sørensen, are elected as new deputy chairmen.
Lars Nørby Johansen will continue as chairman of the board of directors and is therefore not standing for re-election.
In accordance with paragraph 3.2.1 of the Danish Recommendations on Corporate Governance, Lars Nørby Johansen, Anne Louise Eberhard, Lars Sandahl Sørensen, Birgit Otto, Anne Skovbro, Henrik Dam Kristensen and Michael Holm are considered independent.
Backgrounds of the proposed candidates standing for election are attached as Appendix 1.
As a result of the publication of the proposal regarding agenda item 1 of the extraordinary general meeting, the proxy and postal voting form in the Shareholder Portal and on under”Investor > General Meeting” have been updated accordingly, and shareholders are encouraged to use the updated form.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Telephone: +45 32312800
E-mail:...
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
Attachment
-
Appendix 1
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment