Hoverboard Scooter Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Hoverboard Scooter Market Be By 2025?In recent times, the hoverboard scooter market has experienced consistent growth. It's projected to expand from $8.55 billion in 2024 to $8.86 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The escalation during the historic period is tied to its widespread awareness and adoption as a cultural trend, prompting celebrity support, the proliferation of personal mobility devices, the surge in urban commuting issues, and the growth of e-commerce and online retail.

In the upcoming years, the hoverboard scooters market size is anticipated to experience substantial growth. The predictions forecast it to increase to a substantial $10.92 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to numerous factors such as easy manufacturing access, the impact of social media marketing along with user-generated content, affordability due to competitive pricing, inclusion of superior safety attributes, the expansion of the electric mobility market and the adoption of hoverboards for recreational sports and leisure activities. Additionally, customizing personalized hoverboard designs is becoming increasingly popular. Trends expected to dominate the forecast period involve the innovative design and construction of hoverboards, technological progress in battery technology, utilization of sustainable and environment-friendly materials, partnerships between hoverboard manufacturers and technology firms, incorporation of intelligent technologies and artificial intelligence for enhanced stability and user experience, and personalized hoverboard design options.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Hoverboard Scooter Market Landscape?

The growing inclination towards green mobility is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the hoverboard scooter market in the future. Green mobility represents the adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable modes of transportation that are less harmful to the environment compared to conventional vehicles. As hoverboard scooters are powered by batteries and emit no pollutants, they are in line with the concept of green mobility. They are a handy and environmentally responsible method for brief commutes, particularly in metropolises. For example, the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organization based in France, reported that global electric car sales reached almost 14 million in 2023, indicating a 35% rise from 2022. This increase raised the total number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads to around 40 million. Thus, the growing trend of green mobility is driving the expansion of the hoverboard scooter market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Hoverboard Scooter Market?

Major players in the Hoverboard Scooter include:

. Razor USA LLC

. Segway Inc.

. Swagtron

. GOTRAX

. Hover-1

. Jetson Electric Bikes

. Epikgo

. Halo Board

. Skque

. TOMOLOO

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hoverboard Scooter Industry?

Innovations in technology have emerged as a prime trend gaining momentum in the hoverboard scooter industry. Top-tier companies in this industry are integrating new technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in October 2022, Swagtron, an American electric rideable production firm revealed their latest model, the Shuttle Zipboard – the second-generation hoverboard designed for children and teenagers. It offers a captivating riding thrill by fusing elements of skateboarding, surfing, and snowboarding together. Its in-built self-balancing technology allows riders of varying competencies to adeptly conquer any landscape. The board is embedded with a Patented LiFePo battery renowned for its resilience and safety, offering a transportation range of around 3-5 miles in a single charge. Its futuristic design and high-tech features like LED lights, and Bluetooth speakers, makes the Shuttle Zipboard an exclusive and fun-filled ride for youngsters.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Hoverboard Scooter Market

The hoverboard scootermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: One Wheel Hoverboard, Unicycle

2) By Battery: Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, Nickel-Metal Hydride

3) By Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, No Connectivity

4) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

5) By Application: Personal Mobility Device, Business Purposes

Subsegments:

1) By One Wheel Hoverboard: Self-Balancing One Wheel Hoverboards, Off-Road One Wheel Hoverboards, Lightweight One Wheel Hoverboards

2) By Unicycle: Electric Unicycles, Self-Balancing Unicycles, Performance Unicycles

Hoverboard Scooter Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for hoverboard scooter and is projected to continue its growth. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, which is anticipated to experience the quickest growth, in addition to Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

