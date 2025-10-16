Lakeland Capital Exceeds $250 Million In Transactions, Expands In Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Capital, a Charleston-based private, multifamily investment company active in select East Coast markets, is pleased to announce it has surpassed $250 million in total transactions. In the past month alone, the firm has completed a refinancing and purchased Oaks at Victory, a 150-unit multifamily community in Savannah, Georgia.

“This latest milestone underscores Lakeland Capital's commitment to expanding in the Southeast and delivering best-in-class offerings at affordable prices,” said Alexander R. Westra, managing partner at Lakeland Capital.“We will continue leveraging our growing capital relationships and operational scale to actively manage and expand our portfolio in this region with an unwavering focus on creating long-term value for investors.”

The Oaks at Victory transaction was capitalized with a new institutional joint venture equity partner. Lakeland Capital projects the deal will deliver long-term value to investors through a carefully tailored value-add program and favorable cost of debt achieved following a disciplined, multi-year acquisition process. Patterdale Management, a wholly owned affiliate servicing Lakeland Capital's other Savannah-based properties, will provide management to generate additional cost efficiencies and enhance oversight.

Oaks at Victory represents Lakeland Capital's third acquisition in Savannah in the past two years. The three properties include a combined 371 units.

“We are particularly excited to add Oaks at Victory to our portfolio because it is well located in a fast-growing submarket with a high barrier to entry where we have significant operating capabilities already in place,” said Teddy Zinsner, Director of Acquisitions at Lakeland Capital.“Going forward, we remain focused on identifying additional investment opportunities in the Southeast both in Savannah as well as other high-growth markets with strong underlying fundamentals.”

Among its other in-market investment activities, Lakeland Capital also recently completed a successful refinancing of a Charleston-based asset that is expected to return nearly one-third of initial equity. Located along Charleston's premier King Street retail corridor, the asset was acquired in 2023 and includes 36 residential units along with 12,000 square feet of commercial space.

Earlier this year, Lakeland Capital launched Patterdale Management to deliver institutional-grade property management with a community-focus for its apartment units. The firm remains focused on strengthening its vertically integrated approach to enhance operational efficiencies across its portfolio and create long-term value for investors.

