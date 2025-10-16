403
Le Pen’s appeal to block immediate enforcement gets refuted
(MENAFN) France’s highest administrative court rejected Wednesday an appeal by far-right politician Marine Le Pen, who had sought to prevent the immediate enforcement of a five-year ban from holding elected office following her corruption conviction, according to reports.
The Council of State reviewed Le Pen’s challenge to a lower court ruling that prohibited her from running for office and upheld the decision, confirming that the ban will take effect without delay.
In March, the Paris Criminal Court found Le Pen guilty of embezzling European Union funds and sentenced her to four years in prison — two suspended and two under electronic monitoring — along with a €100,000 ($116,491) fine. The ruling also barred her from holding elected office for five years.
Although Le Pen will not serve time behind bars, her legal team has appealed the conviction. She had also requested an interim suspension of the political ban from the European Court of Human Rights, which was denied on July 9.
