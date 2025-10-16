Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Le Pen’s appeal to block immediate enforcement gets refuted

Le Pen’s appeal to block immediate enforcement gets refuted


2025-10-16 05:18:45
(MENAFN) France’s highest administrative court rejected Wednesday an appeal by far-right politician Marine Le Pen, who had sought to prevent the immediate enforcement of a five-year ban from holding elected office following her corruption conviction, according to reports.

The Council of State reviewed Le Pen’s challenge to a lower court ruling that prohibited her from running for office and upheld the decision, confirming that the ban will take effect without delay.

In March, the Paris Criminal Court found Le Pen guilty of embezzling European Union funds and sentenced her to four years in prison — two suspended and two under electronic monitoring — along with a €100,000 ($116,491) fine. The ruling also barred her from holding elected office for five years.

Although Le Pen will not serve time behind bars, her legal team has appealed the conviction. She had also requested an interim suspension of the political ban from the European Court of Human Rights, which was denied on July 9.

MENAFN16102025000045017281ID1110204803

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search