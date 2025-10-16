Retinalgenix Technologies Contracts With Seer Bio To Explore Early Detection Of Neurodegenerative, Systemic, And Retinal Diseases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APOLLO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. [OTCQB: RTGN] (“RetinalGenix” or the“Company”), a company developing ultra-high-resolution retinal imaging technology, today announced it has engaged Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, to help identify novel biomarkers that enable earlier detection and more precise monitoring of systemic, neurodegenerative, and retinal diseases.

By integrating RetinalGenix's non-invasive retinal imaging platform with Seer Bio's advanced proteomic profiling, RetinalGenix aims to uncover molecular and cellular signatures associated with disease onset, progression, and risk-often before clinical symptoms appear. The collaboration targets a range of critical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, diabetic retinopathy, and cardiovascular diseases.

Under the agreement, RetinalGenix has contracted Seer Bio to conduct research, development, and clinical validation programs designed to accelerate diagnostic innovation. The approach is intended to enable broader deployment of early-detection solutions in both clinical and home-based care settings, strengthening the potential for improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

“Our relationship is focused on integrating ultra-high-resolution retinal imaging with advanced molecular biomarker analysis to rapidly identify and characterize disease signatures of the eye and body,” said Jerry Katzman, MD, Chairman, President, and CEO of RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. and its subsidiary DNA/RNA GPS.“The goal is to establish comprehensive biomarker profiles that not only support earlier detection and better disease monitoring, but also create pathways toward predictive modeling for degenerative and metabolic conditions.”

The collaboration underscores the shared vision of both companies: to transform early disease detection and usher in a new era of personalized precision medicine and diagnostic care through the convergence of imaging and proteomics.

About Seer Bio

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics-delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer's Proteograph® Product Suite uniquely integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to solve challenges that conventional methods have failed to overcome. Traditional proteomic technologies have historically struggled with inconsistent data, limited throughput, and prohibitive complexity, but Seer's robust and scalable workflow consistently reveals biological insights that others do not. Seer's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information about Seer's differentiated approach and ongoing leadership in proteomics, visit .

About RetinalGenix Technologies Inc.

RetinalGenix is an ophthalmic research and development company seeking to revolutionize early disease detection and improve patient outcomes across multiple disease areas by integrating genetic screening, advanced imaging, and therapeutic development. Its proprietary High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic MappingTM technologies are designed to help prevent blindness by detecting initial physiological changes that could indicate future ocular and systemic diseases affecting neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, and metabolic systems, as well as diabetic conditions, Alzheimer's disease, Complex Dementia, and Parkinson's disease. RetinalGenix is also developing therapeutic drugs for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and Alzheimer's disease/dementia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words“could,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“continue,”“predict,”“potential,”“project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding identifying novel biomarkers that enable earlier detection and more precise monitoring of neurodegenerative, systemic, and retinal diseases, integrating RetinalGenix's non-invasive retinal imaging platform with Seer Bio's advanced proteomic profiling, uncovering molecular and cellular signatures associated with disease onset, progression, and risk-often before clinical symptoms appear, the collaboration targeting a range of critical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, diabetic retinopathy, and cardiovascular diseases, jointly conducting research, development, and clinical validation programs designed to accelerate diagnostic innovation, the combined approach enabling broader deployment of early-detection solutions in both clinical and home-based care settings, strengthening the potential for improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs, integrating ultra high resolution retinal imaging with advanced molecular biomarker analysis to rapidly identify and characterize disease signatures of the eye and body, establishing comprehensive biomarker profiles that not only support earlier detection and better disease monitoring, but also create pathways toward predictive modeling for degenerative and metabolic conditions and transforming early disease detection and ushering in a new era of personalized diagnostic care through the convergence of imaging and proteomics. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability use its and Seer's technologies to identify novel biomarkers that enable earlier detection and more precise monitoring of neurodegenerative, systemic, and retinal diseases, the Company's ability to integrate its retinal imaging platform with Seer Bio's advanced proteomic profiling technology, the Company's ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of the Company's products, the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals for the Company's products, the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

