QSL Rescheduled To Ensure Player Recovery
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) has announced schedule changes in light of the national team's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“In view of the Qatar national team's qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and to give the players sufficient rest and recovery time after their tremendous effort in the Asian qualifiers, it has been decided to postpone the matches of Week 7 to November 7 and 8, 2025,” the QSL said in a statement yesterday.
“The Week 10 fixtures have also been updated and will now take place on November 21, 22, and 23, 2025.”
The QSL was earlier scheduled to resume tomorrow following the international break.
Al Shamal and Qatar SC currently lead the standings with 14 points each, followed by Al Gharafa on 13 points from six matches.
Meanwhile, the QSL Cup Round 5 schedule has also been adjusted. Matches will start tomorrow and continue through Sunday.
