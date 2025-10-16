Al Rayyan Clinch Qatar Super Cup Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan clinched the inaugural Qatar Super Cup basketball title yesterday after they beat Al Sadd 97-72 in the final played at the Lusail Multi-Purpose Sports Arena.

Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) President Mohammed bin Saad Al-Mughaiseeb crowned the champions at the presentation ceremony which also saw the attendance of prominent figures including Al Rayyan Sports Club Vice President Ali Salem Affifa, QBF Secretary General and National Teams Director Saoud Sabah Al-Kuwari, Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Competitions Committee Ahmed Yusuf Al-Darwish, QBF officials and club representatives.

Al Rayyan dominated from the tip-off, imposing their style with organized offense built on quick transitions and stout defense to claim the first quarter 36-23. Al Rayyan extended their lead in the second quarter, outscoring Al Sadd 27-18 thanks to standout performances from their imports. They maintained control in the third, winning 20-12 with near-total command of the game. Al Sadd mounted a late rally in the fourth, taking it 19-14, but it wasn't enough to close the gap, sealing Al Rayyan's 97-72 win and inaugural Super Cup title.

Rolands Freimanis shone for Al Rayyan with 27 points, while Ding Ding Adel led Al Sadd with 20 points. Al Rayyan advanced to the final with a commanding 101-74 semifinal win over Al Ahli, while Al Sadd progressed after edging Al Arabi 87-82.

Al-Mughaiseeb expressed pride in the tournament's success, calling it a premium addition to the 2025-2026 calendar and a key pillar in the federation's strategy to elevate local competitions and club rivalry. In post-ceremony remarks, he said:“We congratulate Al Rayyan on this well-deserved victory and commend Al Sadd's strong showing in the final. We witnessed exemplary organization and elite technical play, reflecting the steady growth of Qatari basketball through the federation's efforts to boost the sport domestically and internationally.”

He added:“The Super Cup is an innovative launchpad for the new season, pitting league and cup champions against each other to ignite competition.”

The QBF President affirmed the event's place as an annual fixture for its technical and marketing value, noting plans to explore a future Gulf edition to broaden competition and foster regional expertise exchange.

Al-Kuwari hailed the tournament's triumph, saying the final met high expectations in technical quality and execution.“It was a final worthy of Qatari basketball, with both teams displaying fierce spirit and tactical discipline, confirming clubs' elevated standards and preparedness,” he noted.