Qatar-Based Expatriate Finds His Spotlight In Indian Regional Cinema

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha: In an industry where success is often defined by hard work, Qatar resident Hariprashanth M G has carved out a distinctive path marked by talent and timing.

The Doha resident seen most recently as King Vijayendra in 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1' is capturing the attention of audience and filmmakers alike.

From sharing screen space with Malayalam legend Mammootty in his debut film The Last Supper to his breakout performance as Chekuthan Lassar in Aadu 2, Hariprashanth's journey is one of steady evolution. A user experience designer with sports facility management Intaleq, Hariprashanth hails from the royal family of Kochi in Kerala and moved to Doha in April 2022.

Speaking about his experience of working with Rishabh Shetty, Hariprashanth says that he is in awe of the man,“The success of this entire movie goes to that one man. He does about a hundred things in a day - from Kalari (an Indian martial art form) training to directing large-scale war sequences with over 1,500 junior artists - and yet, he handles it all with such clarity. He knows exactly what he wants from each shot, and it shows on screen.”

Hariprashanth attributes much of his film journey to chance and good fortune.“My first film happened by chance,” he recalls.“A friend who was producing The Last Supper asked me to accompany him to the set and offered me a small role in the climax scene. That led to an audition for Friday Films, and eventually to Aadu 2 in 2018.”

His role as Chekuthan Lassar in Aadu 2 became a turning point for him as“people began to recognize me - sometimes five or ten people stop me just for a selfie. It's humbling.”

Another high point came when he worked alongside Mohanlal in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban, where he played a wrestler.“The movie wasn't a box office success, but my role got noticed because of my physique - and that's what led Rishabh Shetty to call me for Kantara,” he explains.

Even with increasing film offers, Hariprashanth adds,“My work in Qatar is priority. I use my annual leave to shoot films. When in between a shooting, sometimes I get called with just one- or two-days' notice; and my colleagues and higher-ups have always been supportive - that's what makes this balance possible.”

His upcoming project pairs him with actor Unnimukundan in a film directed by Joshiy, one of Malayalam cinema's celebrated directors.

Away from the camera, Hariprashanth is a travel buff and a fitness enthusiast, often seen at Aspire Park, which he calls his“favourite place in Doha.”

Whether meeting fans in Doha or stepping onto grand sets in India, he embodies a rare balance - proving that passion, when pursued with humility and persistence, truly transcends borders.