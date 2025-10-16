Uzbekistan Aims For Major Aviation Hub Status, President Mirziyoyev Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Our goal is to turn Uzbekistan into a major aviation hub connecting East and West, North and South, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the ceremony marking the start of construction of new international airport in Tashkent region, Trend reports.

The new airport will serve as the cornerstone of a multimodal transport hub, directly linked to the Tashkent–Samarkand, Tashkent–Andijan, and Tashkent–Bostanlyk highways. A modern railway station will also be built, served by high-speed trains, and a dedicated shuttle service will connect the centers of Tashkent and the new airport.

As Tashkent evolves into a modern metropolis, the country continues to attract more tourists, entrepreneurs, investors, and government officials from around the world. Since opening up to global travel, foreign tourist arrivals have increased from 3 million to 10 million, with projections reaching 15 million by 2030.

The restoration of good-neighborly relations and open borders has facilitated seamless regional mobility. New Tashkent, a project initiated by the President, is expected to become one of the country's most dynamic centers, thanks to its strategic location, investment appeal, and high living standards.

Uzbekistan is also systematically developing all areas of transport infrastructure, with special focus on building a modern aviation ecosystem. Seven international airports are currently being upgraded to meet contemporary standards, while new airports have already been constructed in Muynak, Kokand, Zaamin, Shakhrisabz, Saryasia, and Soh, bringing the total number of airports in the country to eighteen.

A competitive environment has been created in the aviation sector, resulting in the emergence of 15 new airlines and an increase in the national aircraft fleet from 26 to 105. Currently, 51 international carriers-including those from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, South Korea, China, India, Malaysia, Türkiye, Russia, and Poland-operate regular flights to Uzbekistan.

Over the next five years, the country aims to expand the fleet to 180 aircraft, increase the number of routes to 230, and raise the volume of domestic and international flights to 200,000 annually, strengthening Uzbekistan's position as a key regional aviation hub.